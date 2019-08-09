NFL extends Way to Play initiative to high school football

"NFL Way to Play is a resource for coaches and players to use in promoting proper playing technique that aims to protect players from unnecessary risk and attain on-field excellence at all levels of the game," NFL executive vice president of football operations and former longtime player Troy Vincent said. "Each week, the Way to Play Award recognizes and amplifies the excellence demonstrated by NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays. In addition, this season, high school football players also will be recognized for using proper playing technique."