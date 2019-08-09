NFL extends Way to Play initiative to high school football

Published: Aug 09, 2019 at 03:38 AM

The NFL announced it has extended its Way to Play initiative to the high school level.

Partnered with Hudl and the NFL Legends Youth Advisory Committee, the league will honor one high school football player weekly for demonstrating exceptional in-game playing technique. The winners will be announced on NFL Network on Saturday mornings, with the school of each honoree receiving a $1,500 equipment grant through USA Football.

"NFL Way to Play is a resource for coaches and players to use in promoting proper playing technique that aims to protect players from unnecessary risk and attain on-field excellence at all levels of the game," NFL executive vice president of football operations and former longtime player Troy Vincent said. "Each week, the Way to Play Award recognizes and amplifies the excellence demonstrated by NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays. In addition, this season, high school football players also will be recognized for using proper playing technique."

Vincent and football operations representatives Phil Bogle, Kevin Boothe, Jay Manahan, Roman Oben and Jon Runyan will serve as panelists for the high school award.

The league distributed a complete overview of Way to Play content to youth and high school football coaches, colleges, partners and all 32 NFL teams. Content included the Way to Play playbook, which outlines proper coaching and playing techniques, tips on selecting practice drills and best practices regarding nutrition, hydration and time management. Educational videos of on-field demonstrations and tips from NFL legends and coaches were also shared.

The NFL launched the Way to Play initiative in 2018. For the second straight year, recipients of the NFL Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of the player's choice. Winners will be announced Thursday mornings on Good Morning Football.

Several NFL head coaches, and current and former players have created videos to assist in educating coaches and players. To watch the videos and for more information on the NFL Way to Play, please visit ops.nfl.com/WTP-Award.

