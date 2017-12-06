Around the NFL

NFL extends Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract

Published: Dec 06, 2017 at 08:14 AM

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has signed a contract extension with the league, according to a memo sent to NFL owners from Compensation Committee. The memo was obtained Wednesday by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

In the memo, the Compensation Committee stated the contract "has been signed by the Commissioner and by [Falcons owner] Arthur Blank, on behalf of the League entities."

Goodell, 58, succeeded Paul Tagliabue in September of 2006. He first joined the league as an intern back in 1982.

Here is the memo sent to NFL team owners on behalf of the Compensation Committee announcing Goodell signed his extension:

Dear Owners,

Please see the below message sent on behalf of the Compensation Committee.

All,

In recent days, we have spoken with each of you individually regarding the status of the negotiations to extend Commissioner Goodell's employment contract. In the course of those discussions, we have reviewed with you the details of the contract extension. Our Committee unanimously supports the contract and believes that it is fully consistent with "market" compensation and the financial and other parameters outlined to the owners at our May 2017 meeting, as well as in the best interests of ownership. We also have expressed in those conversations our strong and unanimous belief that we should proceed to sign the agreement now, consistent with the unanimous May resolution and to avoid further controversy surrounding this issue. We are pleased to report that there is a nearly unanimous consensus among the ownership in favor of signing the contract extension now.

Accordingly, this will advise the ownership that a binding contract extension has been signed by the Commissioner and by Arthur Blank, on behalf of the League entities.

We are pleased to have resolved this issue and we appreciate the strong support received from our partners. It was particularly gratifying to hear so many owners commit to being more engaged in League affairs and to express the desire to work more closely with the Commissioner and League staff on matters critical to the League. We know that we speak for all of you, as well as for the Commissioner, in saying that the NFL is strongest when our ownership is active and unified.

We look forward to seeing each of you at the Special Meeting in Dallas on December 13th and to working together, as a partnership, to address the important issues facing the League.

Sincerely,

Compensation Committee:

Arthur Blank, Chairman

Clark Hunt

Robert Kraft

John Mara

Bob McNair

Art Rooney

