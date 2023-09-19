NFL Experience London Event 2023 - Sweepstake

Official Rules

No Purchase Necessary to Enter or Win

Eligibility: The NFL Experience London Sweepstake (the "Promotion") is open to legal residents of the United Kingdom, who are 18 years old or older as of the date of entry. Employees, officers, directors, agents and representatives of NFL International Licensing Inc (the "NFL"), the National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Enterprises LLC, NFL Properties LLC, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL International LLC, NFL International Limited, NFL Productions LLC and each of their respective affiliates and subsidiaries, and all of their sponsors, licensees, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, suppliers, advertising and promotion agencies (the "Released Parties"), and each such individual's immediate family members (mother, father, sister, brother, child, husband, wife and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate or win. Void outside of the United Kingdom and otherwise where prohibited by law. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the NFL, which are binding and final on matters relating to this Promotion.

Entry Period: The Promotion is open between 10:00 Greenwich Mean Time ("GMT") and 18:00 GMT on 7 October 2023 (the "Entry Period").

How to Enter: To receive one (1) entry during the Entry Period, participants must:

(i) scan the QR code present at the NFL Experience London Event in Battersea on 7 October 2023 (the "Event") to download the OnePass application ("OnePass") on their mobile phone;

(ii) either sign in with their NFL.com account or create an account through OnePass; and

(iii) collect at least 1x badge in OnePass, collected by participating in an on-site activity at the Event.

If recipients choose to participate using their mobile phone, standard data fees may apply. Participants should see their wireless provider for pricing plan details. Limit one (1) entry per person throughout the Entry Period. Entry requests generated by script, macro or other automated or improper means are void.

Prize: One (1) winner will receive two (2) x tickets to, plus pre-game side-line access at, the NFL game to be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 15 October 2023 (Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans). Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") of each prize: £200.

Unused tickets cannot be refunded, exchanged or applied towards tickets for any subsequent event or for cash. Tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified thereon. Seat locations and timing of the side-line access will be determined by the NFL. Winner must comply with all venue rules and regulations. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of such portion of prize. Prize recipients are responsible for applicable taxes, if any.

The Prize recipient will be selected in a random drawing occurring on or about 11 October 2023 from among all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The Prize recipient will receive a direct message from the NFL via the OnePass application downloaded to enter the Promotion for prize fulfilment, on or around this date. If the message is returned as undeliverable, the NFL is unable to contact any potential winner or a potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules or is unable to attend the game, prize will be forfeited and, at NFL's discretion, an alternate winner may be selected.

No Substitutes; Additional Costs: No transfer, assignment, cash redemption, or substitution of prize (or portion thereof) is permitted except by the NFL who reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion. Winner is solely responsible for any and all costs or fees associated with acceptance and/or use of the prize not specified herein as being awarded including, without limitation, any applicable taxes, withholdings, ground or air transportation, meals, gratuities, accommodations and souvenirs.

General Conditions: Promotion may be withdrawn without prior notice. Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, or undelivered entries, changed or non-functioning accounts; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, printer errors, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Promotion, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Promotion, the processing of entries or in any Promotion-related materials. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to participants' or to any other person's computer or printer related to or resulting from participating in this Promotion or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Promotion, as solely determined by the NFL, will be disqualified. Should any portion of the Promotion be, in the NFL's sole opinion, compromised by bugs, virus, worms, non-authorized human intervention or other causes, which, in the sole opinion of the NFL, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or submission of information, the NFL reserves the right at its sole discretion to terminate the Promotion and, if terminated, at its discretion, select the potential winners from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken. By participating, you agree (i) to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the NFL which are final and binding, and (ii) to release and hold harmless the Released Parties against any liability, for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including death, to persons, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Promotion or acceptance and use of an prize. Promotion is subject to all applicable state and local laws.

Personal Data:The NFL and the Released Parties will not enter into any correspondence, including email, with non-winning entrants relating to such entrants' participation in the Promotion. The NFL reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual found tampering with the participation process or entry materials or otherwise interfering with the proper administration of the Promotion or violating these Official Rules.

The following personal information will be collected by the NFL in this Promotion for the purposes of administering the Promotion and verifying an entrant in the event their participation qualifies for a prize and otherwise in accordance with the NFL's Privacy Notice at https://www.nfl.com/help/privacy: name and email address, date of birth, country of residence and zip code (on an optional basis). Failure to provide all necessary personal information may result in entrant's entry in the Promotion being deemed ineligible. The NFL is not responsible for any false or missing information. Entrants agree that their personal information will be stored and processed by the NFL in the United States. Entrant personal information may also be transferred to countries outside of the United Kingdom, including the United States. Such other countries may not have privacy laws and regulations that provide the same level of protection to those that exist in the United Kingdom. By providing personal information in connection with the Promotion, entrants hereby expressly consent to such transfers of their personal information to the United States or other countries. Entrants have the right to access, rectify or request deletion, portability or restriction of the processing of any personal data held by the NFL by emailing GDPR@nfl.com. Entrants also have the right to lodge questions or complaints with the relevant supervisory authority at any time.

In the event an entrant opted-in to receive marketing communications from NFL or to allow NFL to share their personal information with other individuals or companies and no longer wish to do so, or entrant no longer wishes to participate in the Promotion, entrant may inform NFL at any time by emailing GDPR@nfl.com. NFL's Privacy Notice can be reviewed at: https://www.nfl.com/help/privacy.

The NFL agrees to ensure that the collection of all personal information complies with all applicable laws, including without limitation, all national and local laws, policies, regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (collectively "Applicable Laws"). Where required by Applicable Laws, NFL will deploy appropriate notices and functionality to obtain authorizations and consents as required.

Governing Law: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and the NFL in connection with this Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of England and Wales.