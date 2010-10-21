NFL Experience: General information

The National Football League will produce the 19th NFL EXPERIENCE at the Dallas Convention Center, beginning January 27, 2011. The NFL Experience is the most exciting continuous event surrounding Super Bowl XLV -- pro football's interactive theme park offering participatory games, displays, entertainment attractions, kids' football clinics, free autograph sessions and the largest football memorabilia show ever.
The NFL Experience ticket includes all games and attractions. $25 for adults and $20 for children under 12. Tickets are available by calling (866) TIX-4NFL (849-4635) or visiting Ticketmaster.
NFL Charities donates a $1 million Super Bowl Legacy Grant to benefit youth in the local community from proceeds from ticket sales to NFL Experience each year. These funds are used to establish enrichment centers for under-served youth in diverse communities. In 2011, the North Texas Youth Education Town will open its doors in Arlington as a result of proceeds generated by NFL Experience at Super Bowl XLV.
All adults and children must complete a waiver to participate in the interactive games. To print the waiver, click here. Please bring the completed waiver to the NFL Experience to avoid lengthy lines at the Game Pass Kiosk.
Attractions
» Free autograph sessions with more than 50 NFL superstars --10,000 free autographs!
» Kids, learn the skills of the game in the Play 60 Youth Football Clinics!
» Live television programming from the NFL Network!
» See the Vince Lombardi Trophy up close!
» Visit the NFL Rush Zone for scaled down versions of the adult games!
Special Event Descriptions
NFL Experience Autograph Stage Presented by Panini America & Topps - Get free autographs from past and present NFL stars. For a schedule of appearances, call 1-888-NFL-CARD (635-2273) toll free. All appearances are subject to change.
NFL FLAG Clinics: These clinics are open to any participants between the ages of 6 and 12. Kids will learn the basics of NFL FLAG Football through small scrimmages focusing on skills such as flag pulling, catching, passing and agility.
Player Readings: NFL Players will read books to children in the NFL Rush Zone for Kids.
Coaches Chats: NFL Coaches will discuss their coaching experiences and take your questions, located in the Locker Room.
Football 101 Clinics: NFL Players host seminars on the fundamentals of football, located in the Locker Room.
Wilson Football Factory - See how official NFL game balls are individually produced. Authentic Super Bowl XLV Game Balls will be manufactured and sold on site.
NFL Network Theatre – Take a seat and relax in the NFL Network Theater to watch "America's Game".
NFL Locker Room - Visit a replica of an NFL locker room as it appears on game day and experience the sights and sounds of the NFL behind the scenes.
Pro Football Hall of Fame - Relive pro football's glorious past with rare mementos on display from the Pro Football Hall of Fame including the 2010 Class' bronze busts.
Walter Payton Man of the Year -Celebrate the NFL Man of the Year, the NFL player who best exhibited charity and community service for the 2010 season.
NFLRUSH Zone for Kids - The smallest all-pros can enjoy America's favorite game with scaled-down versions of the popular interactive football activities.
Look Like A Pro -Step inside a uniformed body-cast mold bearing the insignia of your favorite NFL team and have a friend snap your photo.
Measure Up to the Pros - Compare your physical dimensions and athletic abilities to those of the biggest stars in the game.
NFL Control Room – Visit the NFL Control Room to learn how NFL officials are graded with a collection of plays from the 2010 NFL season.
Super Bowl XLV Memorabilia Show Presented by Panini America & Topps - Visit the ultimate trading card show featuring displays from leading manufacturers and rare collectibles.
Ticket and Date Information
Dates and general public hours:
Thursday, Jan. 27: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28: 3 p.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 30: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Monday, Jan 31: CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC (NFL Shop open 11 a.m.-6 p.m.)
Tuesday, Feb 1: CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC (NFL Shop open 11 a.m.-6 p.m.)
Wednesday, Feb 2: 3 p.m.-10 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3: 3 p.m.-9 p.m. (General admission); 9 p.m.-Midnight (NFLX After Dark)
Friday, Feb. 4: 3 p.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 6: 10 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7: NFL Shop open 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Have questions about the NFL Experience? Contact us at 1-888-NFL-CARD (635-2273) or email nflexperience@nfl.com.