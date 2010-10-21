NFL Experience: Frequently asked questions

How much are tickets to the NFL Experience?
Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children under 12. Children under 2 years of age are admitted free of charge.
Is there a senior citizen discount?
No, all adult tickets are $25.
Are there any discounts for group tickets?
Yes, if you purchase 25 or more tickets, the ticket price is reduced to $20 for adults and $15 for children under 12. To receive the group order form email nflexperience@NFL.com.
Can I purchase tickets prior to the event?
You can purchase tickets at the NFL Experience Box Office beginning one hour before the gates open every day the NFL Experience is open. You can also purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster or by calling 1-866-TIX-4NFL (849-4635). To avoid lengthy lines at the Box Office, it is strongly encouraged you purchase tickets prior to coming to the NFL Experience as our dedicated NFL fans come out in large numbers. Ticketmaster
Is there a will-call window at the box office?
Yes, you can leave purchased tickets at the will call window at the box office.
If I purchase tickets via Ticketmaster for a specific time period, will my ticket be honored if I come earlier or later?
Yes, your ticket will be honored if you attend on the same date as printed on your ticket however, those ticketholders who come to the NFL Experience at the time printed on their ticket will be given priority. Therefore, please make every attempt to arrive at the time printed on your ticket.
Is it safe to buy tickets online?
The only authorized seller for NFL Experience tickets online is Ticketmaster. The NFL is not affiliated with any other vendor for the purchase of NFL Experience tickets.
Is my ticket good for only 1 day?
Yes, once your ticket is scanned you will not be allowed to re-enter the NFL Experience with the same ticket under any circumstances due to security considerations.
I lost my ticket. Can it be replaced?
Individual tickets purchased at the box office or through Ticketmaster outlets will not be replaced. New tickets can be purchased at the box office at their face value.
Where do I park to enter the NFL Experience?
Parking is available in Lot E at Reunion Park (Directions to Lot E).
Is it possible to get there via public transportation?
Yes, both the DART Red Line and Blue Line stop at the Dallas Convention Center. From the train, walk toward Lamar Boulevard then turn left or north to the driveway and access to the lobbies via the stairs, escalators, or elevators. DART Rail System Map | Schedules
What NFL players will be signing autographs at the NFL Experience?
To get the scheduled list of players signing autographs, please call 1-888-NFL- CARD (635-2273) beginning in January. Please note, all player appearances are subject to change without notice.
How many items will NFL players sign? Can I bring my own memorabilia?
One item per person per player is allowed and you can bring your own item for the player to sign.
Are there age limits on the elements at the NFL Experience?
Yes, the football clinics conducted on the Gatorade Clinic Field are for boys & girls ages 6-12 only. The various passing, running, kicking & receiving games are for fans of all ages after waivers have been signed by an adult or guardian age 18 or over.
Is there an ADA entrance to the NFL Experience?
Yes, the NFL Experience is ADA-approved. Please look for the NFL staff wearing "ADA" jackets for assistance on-site.
Can I bring in any outside food or beverages?
No, food and beverages will be available for purchase within the Experience concession area.
Are cameras and video cameras allowed into the NFL Experience?
Cameras and video cameras for personal use are not restricted. However, if you are a member of the press, you will need to contact Noah Gold at 818-344-6195 or NoahG@bzapr.com.