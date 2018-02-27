 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

NFL expected to have Jerry Jones reimburse legal fees

Published: Feb 27, 2018 at 04:44 AM

Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL are expected to compel Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to reimburse legal fees the league incurred this past season, a league source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Monday.

Rapoport reported the payment of more than $2 million by Jones would be "a reimbursement of costs incurred by member clubs" associated with Ezekiel Elliott's efforts to appeal his six-game suspension and Jones' work to slow Goodell's contract extension.

"It was a year-long storyline of Jerry Jones threatening to sue the NFL and trying to impede the progress that they were making involving Roger Goodell's salary negotiations. And, actually, this goes all the way back to Jerry Jones' vocal opposition to the six-game penalty that ended up coming for Ezekiel Elliott. One thing the league will try to do is get Jerry Jones to pay the legal fees associated with his contesting a lot of what the league was trying to do, whether involved with Elliott or whether involved with Roger Goodell's salary and Jerry Jones' threat to sue."

A source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Judy Battista that Jones is expected to contest paying legal fees. If he proceeds, it would go to a hearing before Goodell, Battista reported.

The news of a potential payment was first reported Monday by The New York Times.

The Dallas Cowboys declined to comment when reached by NFL.com. Stephen Jones, the Cowboys' chief operating officer, declined to comment about the development to reporters Tuesday. He said he would let Jerry address the matter.

Jones unsuccessfully spent weeks this past season attempting to slow a new contract extension for Goodell and routinely expressed his anger over Elliott's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

Goodell signed an extension early last December, and Elliott ultimately served his suspension following a lengthy appeals process that took place over much of the 2017 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

Here is each team's full set of picks for the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans hopes to get Baker Mayfield back: 'He's an elite quarterback'

Wide receiver Mike Evans is staying put in Tampa Bay and would like to have quarterback Baker Mayfield back with him on the Buccaneers.
news

2024 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Here's a look at the order for all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, from Pick 1 to 257.
news

Ravens sign DT Justin Madubuike to four-year, $98 million extension 

The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to a four-year $98 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: NFL awards 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams

The NFL announced on Friday that 34 compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft have been awarded to 14 teams.
news

Patriots open to trading QB Mac Jones; receiving interest

A departure from New England could be in Mac Jones' future. The Patriots are open to trading the quarterback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources, adding that teams have already called New England about the signal caller.
news

Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin elected NFLPA president

The NFL Players Association has selected its next president. Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been elected as the union's new leader, the NFLPA announced Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers releasing veteran CB Patrick Peterson

Pittsburgh is parting ways with veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson after one season with the team. Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, is entering his 14th year in the NFL.
news

Patriots agree to terms with TE Hunter Henry on new three-year contract

With free agency looming, the Patriots locked down their starting tight end. Hunter Henry has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Russell Wilson visiting Steelers ahead of free agency

The Russell Wilson free agency tour is underway. Wilson was spotted this morning at a Newark Airport catching a flight to Pittsburgh to visit the Steelers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Eagles DE Brandon Graham: 'I've got faith' in getting deal done for 15th season in Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles and Brandon Graham haven't agreed on a new contract, but the edge rusher has designs on playing in Philly for a 15th season. Graham told PHLY Sports on Thursday that he has faith a deal can get done at some point.