NFL expands commitment to social justice with new 5-year players coalition partnership

In line with the ongoing commitment of the NFL to its Inspire Change social justice initiative, the League today announced it is expanding its partnership with the Players Coalition for an additional five years and a new $15 million grant. This contribution will help to further extend the reach and impact of Players Coalition work in building awareness and influencing legislation and policy around racial and social justice issues to drive systemic change.

"Combatting social injustice is a continuous process," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The NFL Family understands the role we have in shaping and contributing to a more equitable future. The more experience we have doing just that, the stronger our drive is to continue. Through our expanded partnership with the Players Coalition, we are committed to building upon even more impactful opportunities and to investing in leading organizations and individuals at the frontlines of social justice work."

The League's continued support of Players Coalition comes as the NFL and its teams have surpassed their $250 million commitment to combat systemic racism – four years ahead of schedule. The expanded partnership builds on the NFL's social justice grants, which have to date supported more than 650 local non-profits, 1,950 player and Legend matching grants, and more than 40 national grant partners.

Players Coalition, an independent nonprofit organization actively makes an impact on social justice and racial equity at the federal, state, and local levels, working with more than 1,400 professional athletes, coaches, and owners across sports leagues to educate and advocate for reform across the country.

"The NFL's renewed support of Players Coalition will have an invaluable and tangible impact in the communities that the League's 32 clubs call home, in the cities and counties where local change can occur," said Anquan Boldin, co-founder of Players Coalition. "Over the past several years, Players Coalition has helped increase funding for public defenders, ensure that kids are treated like kids and that people get second chances when they grow and change. We have highlighted the role of elected officials who can hold those with power accountable and pushed for equity in education and in the legal system. But there is so much work to do– and this partnership will help us do it. We look forward to our continued work."

"We need to be vigilant in the fight for racial justice always– not just when there are mass protests in the street and it is popular to do so," said Malcolm Jenkins, co-founder of Players Coalition. "We are grateful, then, that the NFL is continuing its support of the Players Coalition's work on issues of race, justice, policing, and educational equity, even as national headlines around the work are again dissipating. We will continue the fight."