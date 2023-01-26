NFL expands commitment to social justice with new 5-year players coalition partnership

In line with the ongoing commitment of the NFL to its Inspire Change social justice initiative, the League today announced it is expanding its partnership with the Players Coalition for an additional five years and a new $15 million grant. This contribution will help to further extend the reach and impact of Players Coalition work in building awareness and influencing legislation and policy around racial and social justice issues to drive systemic change.
"Combatting social injustice is a continuous process," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The NFL Family understands the role we have in shaping and contributing to a more equitable future. The more experience we have doing just that, the stronger our drive is to continue. Through our expanded partnership with the Players Coalition, we are committed to building upon even more impactful opportunities and to investing in leading organizations and individuals at the frontlines of social justice work."
The League's continued support of Players Coalition comes as the NFL and its teams have surpassed their $250 million commitment to combat systemic racism – four years ahead of schedule. The expanded partnership builds on the NFL's social justice grants, which have to date supported more than 650 local non-profits, 1,950 player and Legend matching grants, and more than 40 national grant partners.
Players Coalition, an independent nonprofit organization actively makes an impact on social justice and racial equity at the federal, state, and local levels, working with more than 1,400 professional athletes, coaches, and owners across sports leagues to educate and advocate for reform across the country.
"The NFL's renewed support of Players Coalition will have an invaluable and tangible impact in the communities that the League's 32 clubs call home, in the cities and counties where local change can occur," said Anquan Boldin, co-founder of Players Coalition. "Over the past several years, Players Coalition has helped increase funding for public defenders, ensure that kids are treated like kids and that people get second chances when they grow and change. We have highlighted the role of elected officials who can hold those with power accountable and pushed for equity in education and in the legal system. But there is so much work to do– and this partnership will help us do it. We look forward to our continued work."
"We need to be vigilant in the fight for racial justice always– not just when there are mass protests in the street and it is popular to do so," said Malcolm Jenkins, co-founder of Players Coalition. "We are grateful, then, that the NFL is continuing its support of the Players Coalition's work on issues of race, justice, policing, and educational equity, even as national headlines around the work are again dissipating. We will continue the fight."
"These grants from the NFL will unlock new potential for Players Coalition, which in turn will create new opportunities for individuals across the country," said Kelvin Beachum, offensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals and Players Coalition Task Force Member. "We're already seeing a real influence take hold, from education grants focused on STEAM programming and closing the digital divide to economic advancement opportunities working to eradicate poverty. As players, we're passionate about giving back and paving the way for others, and the NFL's expanded support is directly helping us in our mission."
Maximizing Impact in Our Work
In addition to the League's commitment to Players Coalition, the NFL is narrowing and deepening the focus of its national social justice grants to a more defined set of issues within the four pillars of Inspire Change - an effort designed to push deeper in areas that are most pressing and help make a lasting impact.
- Based on learnings from partners and with the guidance of players, the League will focus its future biannual national social justice grants in the following areas:
- Education: Fostering Mentorship for Better Outcomes in Education and Beyond
- Economic Advancement: Advancing Access to Financial Literacy and Career Pipelines
- Police and Community Relations: Creating Changes in Policing through Law Enforcement-Community Collaboration and alternative crisis responders
- Criminal Justice Reform: Providing Transition Support for the Formerly Incarcerated and Advocating for Key Reforms to the Criminal Legal System
The NFL also works closely alongside the 32 clubs, recognizing that they are best equipped to identify what challenges their local communities face and which issues need the most focus. Together with players, clubs will continue to support local organizations that work across the four pillars of Inspire Change, a long-term commitment recently reaffirmed by owners at the December League Meeting.
"A large part of the NFL's success with Inspire Change is its localized focus and footprint. These contributions are developed and determined from conversations with club leaders and players to realize our impacts more effectively," said Arthur M. Blank, owner and chairman of the Atlanta Falcons. "We each have a responsibility and opportunity to play an active role in the health, vitality, and equity of our communities. Social justice takes all of us, and this expanded support by the NFL will help lead to lasting results."
The League's commitment also includes ongoing NFL Foundation matching grants to social justice organizations selected by players and Legends.
Since 2017, Inspire Change grant recipients have made great progress in areas related to education, economic advancement, police-community relations, and criminal justice reform. As the NFL continues to make progress in pursuit of greater equality and justice, the League will provide highlights of new milestones reached and updates on additional grants provided. To see Inspire Change's impacts to date, visit the NFL's Impact Report here.
To learn more about Inspire Change and the NFL's social justice efforts, please visit https://www.nfl.com/causes/inspire-change/.