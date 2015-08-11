Around the NFL

NFL exec: No viable plan to keep Raiders in Oakland

Published: Aug 11, 2015 at 11:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

NFL owners met in Chicago on Tuesday to discuss possible relocation to Los Angeles. The outcome didn't sound good for Oakland.

Executive vice president of NFL ventures and business operations Eric Grubman made a resounding statement regarding the city of Oakland's proposal -- or lack thereof -- to keep the Raiders.

"The facts on the ground are that there's been no viable proposal to the Raiders," Grubman said after the Special League Meeting on Los Angeles. "... As of yet, there's no proposal for the Raiders to consider."

Added Grubman: "If a proposal is made at any stage, and it's not actionable ... it's really not something the club could act upon."

The Raiders, Chargers and Rams are involved in potential relocation talks to move to L.A. -- with only room for two teams.

It appears we are finally on our way to the NFL returning to L.A., but still far from knowing who or where they will play.

Some other notes from the press conference following Tuesday's Special League Meeting on Los Angeles:

*» *Grubman sounded equal parts optimistic and cautious when discussing San Diego and St. Louis' proposals to keep their teams.

On San Diego, Grubman said the city has shown a "significant amount of progress," but added there are still risks that need to be overcome.

Grubman said St. Louis has "a great deal of optimism," but added, "we still have some information to get and some risks to eliminate."

*» *NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the normally silent Rams owner, Stan Kroenke, made an impassioned and powerful speech to fellow owners regarding his proposed stadium in Inglewood, California.

*» *On possible temporary locations for a team moving to L.A. Grubman said, "there are a lot of other solutions to the temporary facility question that could be non-traditional." He declined to elaborate on what sorts of solutions those might be.

*» *NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the owners had a discussion on relocation fees and the amount could be determined later this year.

*» *With three teams potentially vying for two spots in Los Angeles, Goodell said teams understand that when or if they file for relocation there is a chance they won't be approved.

"It's a relatively unique circumstance where you have multiple teams interested in relocating to a market where there are two different solutions," he said.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Steve Smith's retirement news and predicts the training camp QB battles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Adam Shaheen trade to Texans off following failed physical; TE returns to Dolphins

Tight end Adam Shaheen, who had been traded to the Texans earlier this week, failed his physical in Houston and will be returned to the Dolphins.

news

Jets signing veteran OT Duane Brown to two-year contract following Mekhi Becton knee injury

The New York Jets have moved quickly to address their offensive line following Mekhi Becton's knee injury, signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

Tom Brady absent from Buccaneers practice for personal reasons, will not return until after Aug. 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice Thursday for personal reasons and will not return to the team until after the Bucs' second preseason game on Aug. 20, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters.

news

Patriots RB James White, Super Bowl LI hero, retiring after eight seasons in NFL

New England Patriots running back James White is retiring after eight NFL seasons. The hero of Super Bowl LI announced Thursday his decision to end his playing career.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 11

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday that QB Josh Allen will be among several starters sitting out on Saturday versus the Colts. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Thursday.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones, most starters won't play in preseason opener versus Giants

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Thursday that Jones and most starters will not play in the preseason opener versus Giants, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Matt Rhule not worrying about Christian McCaffrey's injury history: Panthers are thinking 'attack'

Christian McCaffrey missed 23 of the Carolina Panthers' past 33 games due to injury. But fear of another season derailed won't stop coach Matt Rhule from saddling up his top back.

news

Bears WR N'Keal Harry undergoes surgery, expected to be out eight weeks

N'Keal Harry's fresh start in Chicago is on pause following an ankle injury. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain.

news

Giants' Daboll coming 'full circle,' kicking off preseason vs. Pats team that started his NFL career

Giants' Brian Daboll will begin his head coaching career against the same team that gave him his NFL start 22 years ago. New York squares off against the New England Patriots tonight, live on NFL Network.

news

Jets' Carl Lawson eager to play Friday vs. Eagles: 'I want it as bad as you want to breathe'

New York Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson is eager to put on the pads again in Friday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing all of 2021 with a torn Achilles.

news

Former first-rounder Jalen Reagor: Battling for Eagles roster spot 'a humbling experience'

Taken in the 2020 NFL Draft's first round, Eagles WR Jalen Reagor is now battling for a roster spot. The TCU product admits it's "a humbling experience," but he's "putting my head down and going to work."

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start preseason opener vs. Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start the team's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW