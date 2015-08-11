NFL exec: No viable plan to keep Raiders in Oakland

NFL owners met in Chicago on Tuesday to discuss possible relocation to Los Angeles. The outcome didn't sound good for Oakland.
Executive vice president of NFL ventures and business operations Eric Grubman made a resounding statement regarding the city of Oakland's proposal -- or lack thereof -- to keep the Raiders.
Added Grubman: "If a proposal is made at any stage, and it's not actionable ... it's really not something the club could act upon."
It appears we are finally on our way to the NFL returning to L.A., but still far from knowing who or where they will play.
Some other notes from the press conference following Tuesday's Special League Meeting on Los Angeles:
*» *Grubman sounded equal parts optimistic and cautious when discussing San Diego and St. Louis' proposals to keep their teams.
On San Diego, Grubman said the city has shown a "significant amount of progress," but added there are still risks that need to be overcome.
Grubman said St. Louis has "a great deal of optimism," but added, "we still have some information to get and some risks to eliminate."
*» *NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the normally silent Rams owner, Stan Kroenke, made an impassioned and powerful speech to fellow owners regarding his proposed stadium in Inglewood, California.
*» *On possible temporary locations for a team moving to L.A. Grubman said, "there are a lot of other solutions to the temporary facility question that could be non-traditional." He declined to elaborate on what sorts of solutions those might be.
*» *NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the owners had a discussion on relocation fees and the amount could be determined later this year.
*» *With three teams potentially vying for two spots in Los Angeles, Goodell said teams understand that when or if they file for relocation there is a chance they won't be approved.
"It's a relatively unique circumstance where you have multiple teams interested in relocating to a market where there are two different solutions," he said.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Steve Smith's retirement news and predicts the training camp QB battles.