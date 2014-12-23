NFL elite: Tips for a Pro Bowl level workout

Instructions:
1. Le'Veon Bell - Slide Board
Running backs not only need to be fast, but explosive as well so their cuts are more effective. This drill helps build those muscles without the grind from the game.
Reps: Anywhere from 10 to 60 seconds
2. Calais Campbell - V Drill (Club Swim)
Few defensive ends can pressure a quarterback as well as Campbell. Watch how he works to make his Club Swim one of his most effective weapons.
Reps: Run through drill three to five times
3. Jamaal Charles - Walking Lunges
Charles' breakaway speed makes him a dynamic running back in the NFL. If you're looking to increase your stride and hip flexibility, try this exercise.
Reps: 10 to 15 each leg
4. Ryan Clady - Bulgarian Bag
Anything goes in the trenches. An offensive lineman has to maintain a strong grip in order to create holes and protect their quarterback. This grip drill can also be performed with a towel.* Reps: 10 seconds for five reps*
5. Luke Kuechly - Tennis Ball Circuit
Linebackers have to be able to react to any attack. Improve your agility and overall reaction time with this drill.
Reps: Go through circuit three times
6. Kyle Long - Single-Arm Bent Over Row
This exercise not only isolates the arms and builds strength, but it also improves shoulder stability to help prevent injury.
Reps: Five to eight reps with a heavier weight, 10 to 12 with lighter weight
7. Patrick Peterson - Lateral Hops
In order to be a shutdown corner, you have to be quick to cover breaks in routes. This exercise ensures you're ready to defend those explosive routes.
Reps: Repeat drill five times
8. Glover Quin - Band Jump Squats
There's a difference between flat out speed and football speed. Here's a drill that's approved by a dangerous defensive back.
Reps: Three sets of 10
9. Richard Sherman - Explosion Jump Drill
Athletes need to constantly work on their agility. Using a simple step, master explosion and reaction with the explosion jump drill.
Reps: 10 to 15
10. Lawrence Timmons - CODs
Cover more of the field and be a quarterback's worst nightmare with this drill focused on lateral quickness.
Reps: 10 to 20 seconds
11. Bobby Wagner - Battle Ropes
Focus on lateral quickness and hand-eye coordination with battle ropes while also improving whole body conditioning.
Reps: Four sets of 25 seconds
12. T.J. Ward - W Drill
Attack the opposition in any direction with this simple cone drill that builds explosiveness.
Reps: Repeat drill three to five times