NFL elite: Tips for a Pro Bowl level workout

Published: Dec 22, 2014 at 07:00 PM

*It takes hard work and dedication to make it to the NFL. It takes even more work and talent to make it to the Pro Bowl. With the 2015 Pro Bowl roster now official, NFL Up! has a workout featuring intense exercises from the NFL elite. Read on to see the effort it takes to be a Pro Bowler. *

Instructions:

Remember to stretch before and after your workout to prepare muscles and limit risk of injury. For more tips on stretching, check out these exercises and drills.

1. Le'Veon Bell - Slide Board
Running backs not only need to be fast, but explosive as well so their cuts are more effective. This drill helps build those muscles without the grind from the game.
Reps: Anywhere from 10 to 60 seconds

2. Calais Campbell - V Drill (Club Swim)
Few defensive ends can pressure a quarterback as well as Campbell. Watch how he works to make his Club Swim one of his most effective weapons.
Reps: Run through drill three to five times

3. Jamaal Charles - Walking Lunges
Charles' breakaway speed makes him a dynamic running back in the NFL. If you're looking to increase your stride and hip flexibility, try this exercise.
Reps: 10 to 15 each leg

4. Ryan Clady - Bulgarian Bag
Anything goes in the trenches. An offensive lineman has to maintain a strong grip in order to create holes and protect their quarterback. This grip drill can also be performed with a towel.* Reps: 10 seconds for five reps*

5. Luke Kuechly - Tennis Ball Circuit
Linebackers have to be able to react to any attack. Improve your agility and overall reaction time with this drill.
Reps: Go through circuit three times

6. Kyle Long - Single-Arm Bent Over Row
This exercise not only isolates the arms and builds strength, but it also improves shoulder stability to help prevent injury.
Reps: Five to eight reps with a heavier weight, 10 to 12 with lighter weight

7. Patrick Peterson - Lateral Hops
In order to be a shutdown corner, you have to be quick to cover breaks in routes. This exercise ensures you're ready to defend those explosive routes.
Reps: Repeat drill five times

8. Glover Quin - Band Jump Squats
There's a difference between flat out speed and football speed. Here's a drill that's approved by a dangerous defensive back.
Reps: Three sets of 10

9. Richard Sherman - Explosion Jump Drill
Athletes need to constantly work on their agility. Using a simple step, master explosion and reaction with the explosion jump drill.
Reps: 10 to 15

10. Lawrence Timmons - CODs
Cover more of the field and be a quarterback's worst nightmare with this drill focused on lateral quickness. 
Reps: 10 to 20 seconds

11. Bobby Wagner - Battle Ropes
Focus on lateral quickness and hand-eye coordination with battle ropes while also improving whole body conditioning.
Reps: Four sets of 25 seconds

12. T.J. Ward - W Drill
Attack the opposition in any direction with this simple cone drill that builds explosiveness.
Reps: Repeat drill three to five times

Want to see other NFL player workouts? Vote now on NFL Up!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Commanders expected to release veteran safety Landon Collins

The Commanders are expected to move on from veteran safety Landon Collins after the sides couldn't agree on a restructured contract, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Lions WR Josh Reynolds: Re-signing with Detroit 'an easy decision'

The Lions entered the offseason needing to upgrade the receiver position. Re-signing Josh Reynolds is a start. The veteran wideout had a solid finish to last season after being reunited with QB Jared Goff.
news

Darius Leonard laments Colts looking to start fifth different QB in five years: 'Here we go again'

The Colts shipping ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ to Washington in a seismic trade leaves a hole at the QB position in Indy. It also prompted Pro Bowl LB Darius Leonard to share his thoughts on the Colts starting a new QB every year of his career.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW