NFL earns 29 Sports Emmy nominations

The National Football League received 29 Sports Emmy Award nominations for its work across NFL Network, NFL Films and the league office, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced today.

NFL Network's series "NFL 360" earned a total of 11 nominations across several categories -- the most nominations for a single program this year. Over the past three years, "NFL 360" has earned a total of 33 nominations -- more than any other single program over that time.