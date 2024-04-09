NFL earns 29 Sports Emmy nominations

The National Football League received 29 Sports Emmy Award nominations for its work across NFL Network, NFL Films and the league office, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced today.
NFL Network's series "NFL 360" earned a total of 11 nominations across several categories -- the most nominations for a single program this year. Over the past three years, "NFL 360" has earned a total of 33 nominations -- more than any other single program over that time.
This year, "NFL 360" earned nominations in the Outstanding Short Documentary category ("Gone"), Outstanding Short Feature category ("The Chief Who Walked the Sea," "Heroes" and "Miracle"), Outstanding Camera Work -- Short Form category ("Heroes"), Outstanding Editing -- Short Form category ("The Chief Who Walked the Sea" and "Heroes"), The Dick Schaap Writing Award -- Short Form category ("The Chief Who Walked the Sea" and "Still Here"), Outstanding Audio/Sound -- Post-Produced category ("Heroes") and Outstanding Graphic Design -- Specialty category ("The Chief Who Walked the Sea").
NFL Films earned a total of 15 nominations this year, highlighted by four nominations for "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets" (Outstanding Documentary Series -- Serialized, Outstanding Camera Work -- Long Form, Outstanding Editing -- Long Form and Outstanding Writing -- Long Form). Additionally, the highly-acclaimed series "Quarterback" on Netflix produced along with Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions received two nominations (Outstanding Documentary Series -- Serialized and Outstanding Audio/Sound -- Post-Produced), and the documentary "Kelce" on Prime Video earned two nominations (Outstanding Long Documentary and Outstanding Editing -- Long Form).
In the Outstanding Edited Event Coverage category, NFL Films earned three of the category's five total nominations, including for "NFL Draft: The Pick Is In" which premiered last year on The Roku Channel. NFL Films' additional nominations in the category were "NFL GameDay All Access -- Super Bowl LVIII" and "Road to the Super Bowl."
The 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall.
Following is a complete list of the NFL's nominations:
OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL
- Super Bowl LVIII -- Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (Nickelodeon/Nickelodeon Productions/CBS Sports/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING EDITING EVENT COVERAGE
- NFL Draft: The Pick Is In (The Roku Channel/NFL Films/Skydance Sports)
- NFL GameDay All Access -- Super Bowl LVIII (YouTube/NFL Films)
- Road to the Super Bowl (CBS/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING EDITING SPECIAL
- You Are Looking Live! (CBS/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY
- NFL 360 -- Gone (NFL Network)
- NFL Films Presents -- Lahainaluna High (FS1/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY
- Kelce (Prime Video/Amazon MGM Studios/Skydance Sports/Vera Y Productions/9.14 Pictures/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES -- SERIALIZED
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (HBO | Max/NFL Films)
- Quarterback (Netflix/NFL Films/Omaha Productions/2PM Productions)
OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE
- NFL 360 -- The Chief Who Walked the Sea (NFL Network)
- NFL 360 -- Heroes (NFL Network)
- NFL 360 -- Miracle (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK -- SHORT FORM
- NFL 360 -- Heroes (NFL Network)
- NFL Films Presents -- Optex Lens (FS1/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK -- LONG FORM
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (HBO | Max/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING EDITING -- SHORT FORM
- NFL 360 -- The Chief Who Walked the Sea (NFL Network)
- NFL 360 -- Heroes (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING EDITING LONG FORM
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (HBO | Max/NFL Films)
- Kelce (Prime Video/Amazon MGM Studios/Skydance Sports/Vera Y Productions/9.14 Pictures/NFL Films)
THE DICK SHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD -- SHORT FORM
- NFL 360 -- The Chief Who Walked the Sea (NFL Network)
- NFL 360 -- Still Here (NFL Network)
OUSTANDING WRITING -- LONG FORM
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (HBO | Max/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND -- POST-PRODUCED
- NFL 360 -- Heroes (NFL Network)
- Quarterback (Netflix/NFL Films/Omaha Productions/2PM Productions)
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN -- SPECIALTY
- NFL 360 -- The Chief Who Walked the Sea (NFL Network)
THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
- Toy Story Funday Football (DragonFly Tech/Disney+/ESPN+/NFL/Next Gen Stats/Beyond Sports/Hawk-Eye)
OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT
- Youth Flag Football -- Let's Play (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH
- Mundo NFL Originals -- El Sueno de Cieneguitas (Mundo NFL/Sway)