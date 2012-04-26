NFL draft trade tracker: Details of all the moves

It was a busy year for draft trades. Of the 221 picks in the 2012 NFL Draft that could be traded (compensatory picks cannot be dealt), 101 (45.7 percent) changed hands at least once, including picks traded before the first round started. Here is a breakdown of trades executed for the 2012 NFL Draft:
Apr 26, 2012
