NFL draft prospects face difficult stay-or-go decisions in college

The public perception of what happened to Barkley is endemic to the divide between lines of thinking outside team facilities and inside them. In many cases, when you hear a player is "rising up draft boards," it's simply the rest of us catching up to what the decision-makers really think. And in a case like Barkley's, a high-profile athlete's ebbs and flows are much sharper in the court of public opinion than they are where it really counts.