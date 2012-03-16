NFL draft positional rankings: Board shifts before event

With the highly anticipated 2012 NFL Draft nearly here, Mike Mayock updates his position-by-position prospect rankings. Changes are noted below each position, with the player's former ranking in parentheses.
Quarterback
- Andrew Luck, Stanford
- Robert Griffin III, Baylor
- Ryan Tannehill, Texas A&M
- Brandon Weeden, Oklahoma State
- Kirk Cousins, Michigan State
Running Back
- Trent Richardson, Alabama
- Doug Martin, Boise State
- David Wilson, Virginia Tech
- LaMichael James, Oregon
- Isaiah Pead, Cincinnati
Wide Receiver
- Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State
- Michael Floyd, Notre Dame
- Kendall Wright, Baylor
- Stephen Hill, Georgia Tech
- Alshon Jeffery, South Carolina
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Tight End
- Coby Fleener, Stanford
- Dwayne Allen, Clemson
- Orson Charles, Georgia
- Ladarius Green, Louisiana-Lafayette
- James Hanna, Oklahoma
Offensive Tackle
Guard
- David DeCastro, Stanford
- Kevin Zeitler, Wisconsin
- Amini Silatolu, Midwestern State
- Kelechi Osemele, Iowa State
- Brandon Brooks, Miami (Ohio)
Center
- Peter Konz, Wisconsin
- Philip Blake, Baylor
- Ben Jones, Georgia
- David Molk, Michigan
- Quentin Saulsberry, Mississippi State
Defensive End
- Chandler Jones, Syracuse
- Quinton Coples, North Carolina
- Courtney Upshaw, Alabama
- Vinny Curry, Marshall
- Bruce Irvin, West Virginia
Defensive Tackle
- Fletcher Cox, Mississippi State
- Dontari Poe, Memphis
- Jerel Worthy, Michigan State
- Michael Brockers, LSU
- Devon Still, Penn State
Outside Linebacker
- Shea McClellin, Boise State
- Melvin Ingram, South Carolina
- Whitney Mercilus, Illinois
- Lavonte David, Nebraska
- Andre Branch, Clemson
Inside Linebacker
- Luke Kuechly, Boston College
- Dont'a Hightower, Alabama
- Mychal Kendricks, California
- James-Michael Johnson, Nevada
- Tank Carder, TCU
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Cornerback
- Morris Claiborne, LSU
- Stephon Gilmore, South Carolina
- Dre Kirkpatrick, Alabama
- Casey Hayward, Vanderbilt
- Trumaine Johnson, Montana
New Entry: Hayward, Johnson
Out:Janoris Jenkins, North Alabama (4); Josh Robinson, Central Florida (5)
Safety
- Mark Barron, Alabama
- Harrison Smith, Notre Dame
- Brandon Taylor, LSU
- DeQuan Menzie, Alabama
- Phillip Thomas, Syracuse