NFL Draft No. 1 Selections

Published: Apr 25, 2012 at 02:18 PM

The first choice in the annual selection of college players by professional football with player, team, position and college:

2011 - Cam Newton, Carolina, QB, Auburn

2010 - Sam Bradford, St. Louis, QB, Oklahoma.

2009 - Matthew Stafford, Detroit, QB, Georgia.

2008 - Jake Long, Miami, OT, Michigan.

2007 - JaMarcus Russell, Oakland, QB, LSU.

2006 - Mario Williams, Houston, DE, North Carolina State.

2005 - Alex Smith, San Francisco, QB, Utah.

2004 - Eli Manning, San Diego, QB, Mississippi.

2003 - Carson Palmer, Cincinnati, QB, Southern California.

2002 - David Carr, Houston, QB, Fresno State.

2001 - Michael Vick, Atlanta, QB, Virginia Tech.

2000 - Courtney Brown, Cleveland, DE, Penn State.

1999 - Tim Couch, Cleveland, QB, Kentucky.

1998 - Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB, Tennessee.

1997 - Orlando Pace, St. Louis Rams, T, Ohio State.

1996 - Keyshawn Johnson, New York Jets, WR, Southern California.

1995 - Ki-Jana Carter, Cincinnati, RB, Penn State.

1994 - Dan Wilkinson, Cincinnati, DE, Ohio State.

1993 - Drew Bledsoe, New England, QB, Washington State.

1992 - Steve Emtman, Indianapolis, DE, Washington.

1991 - Russell Maryland, Dallas, DL, Miami.

1990 - Jeff George, Indianapolis, QB, Illinois.

1989 - Troy Aikman, Dallas, QB, UCLA.

1988 - Aundray Bruce, Atlanta, LB, Auburn.

1987 - Vinny Testaverde, Tampa Bay, QB, Miami.

1986 - Bo Jackson, Tampa Bay, RB, Auburn.

1985 - Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DT, Virginia Tech.

1984 - Irving Fryar, New England, WR, Nebraska.

1983 - John Elway, Baltimore, QB, Stanford.

1982 - Kenneth Sims, New England, DT, Texas.

1981 - George Rogers, New Orleans, RB, South Carolina.

1980 - Billy Sims, Detroit, RB, Oklahoma.

1979 - Tom Cousineau, Buffalo, LB, Ohio State.

1978 - Earl Campbell, Houston, RB, Texas.

1977 - Ricky Bell, Tampa Bay, RB, Southern California.

1976 - Lee Roy Selmon, Tampa Bay, DE, Oklahoma.

1975 - Steve Bartkowski, Atlanta, QB, California.

1974 - Ed Jones, Dallas, DE, Tennessee State.

1973 - John Matuszak, Houston, DE, Tampa.

1972 - Walt Patulski, Buffalo, DE, Notre Dame.

1971 - Jim Plunkett, New England, QB, Stanford.

1970 - Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh, QB, Louisiana Tech.

1969 - O.J. Simpson, Buffalo (AFL), RB, Southern California.

1968 - Ron Yary, Minnesota, T, Southern California.

1967 - Bubba Smith, Baltimore, DT, Michigan State.

1966 - Tommy Nobis, Atlanta, LB, Texas.

1966 - Jim Grabowski, Miami (AFL), RB, Illinois.

1965 - Tucker Frederickson, N.Y. Giants, RB, Auburn.

1965 - Lawrence Elkins, Houston (AFL), WR, Baylor.

1964 - Dave Parks, San Francisco, WR, Texas Tech.

1964 - Jack Concannon, Boston (AFL), QB, Boston College.

1963 - Terry Baker, Los Angeles, QB, Oregon State.

1963 - Buck Buchanan, Kansas City (AFL), DT, Grambling.

1962 - Ernie Davis, Washington, RB, Syracuse.

1962 - Roman Gabriel, Oakland (AFL), QB, North Carolina State.

1961 - Tommy Mason, Minnesota, RB, Tulane.

1961 - Ken Rice, Buffalo (AFL), G, Auburn.

1960 - Billy Cannon, Los Angeles, RB, LSU.

1959 - Randy Duncan, Green Bay, QB, Iowa.

1958 - King Hill, Chicago Cardinals, QB, Rice.

1957 - Paul Hornung, Green Bay, HB, Notre Dame.

1956 - Gary Glick, Pittsburgh, DB, Colorado A&M.

1955 - George Shaw, Baltimore, QB, Oregon.

1954 - Bobby Garrett, Cleveland, QB, Stanford.

1953 - Harry Babcock, San Francisco, WR, Georgia.

1952 - Bill Wade, Los Angeles, QB, Vanderbilt.

1951 - Kyle Rote, New York Giants, HB, SMU.

1950 - Leon Hart, Detroit, WR, Notre Dame.

1949 - Chuck Bednarik, Philadelphia, C, Pennsylvania.

1948 - Harry Gilmer, Washington, QB, Alabama.

1947 - Bob Fenimore, Chicago Bears, HB, Oklahoma A&M.

1946 - Frank Dancewicz, Boston, QB, Notre Dame.

1945 - Charley Trippi, Chicago Cardinals, HB, Georgia.

1944 - Angelo Bertelli, Boston, QB, Notre Dame.

1943 - Frank Sinkwich, Detroit, HB, Georgia.

1942 - Bill Dudley, Pittsburgh, HB, Virginia.

1941 - Tom Harmon, Chicago Bears, HB, Michigan.

1940 - George Cafego, Chicago Cardinals, HB, Tennessee.

1939 - Ki Aldrich, Chicago Cardinals, C, TCU.

1938 - Corbett Davis, Cleveland, FB, Indiana.

1937 - Sam Francis, Philadelphia, FB, Nebraska.

1936 - Jay Berwanger, Philadelphia, HB, Chicago.

