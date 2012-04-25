NFL Draft No. 1 Selections

The first choice in the annual selection of college players by professional football with player, team, position and college:
2007 - JaMarcus Russell, Oakland, QB, LSU.
2000 - Courtney Brown, Cleveland, DE, Penn State.
1999 - Tim Couch, Cleveland, QB, Kentucky.
1995 - Ki-Jana Carter, Cincinnati, RB, Penn State.
1994 - Dan Wilkinson, Cincinnati, DE, Ohio State.
1993 - Drew Bledsoe, New England, QB, Washington State.
1992 - Steve Emtman, Indianapolis, DE, Washington.
1991 - Russell Maryland, Dallas, DL, Miami.
1990 - Jeff George, Indianapolis, QB, Illinois.
1989 - Troy Aikman, Dallas, QB, UCLA.
1988 - Aundray Bruce, Atlanta, LB, Auburn.
1987 - Vinny Testaverde, Tampa Bay, QB, Miami.
1986 - Bo Jackson, Tampa Bay, RB, Auburn.
1985 - Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DT, Virginia Tech.
1984 - Irving Fryar, New England, WR, Nebraska.
1983 - John Elway, Baltimore, QB, Stanford.
1982 - Kenneth Sims, New England, DT, Texas.
1981 - George Rogers, New Orleans, RB, South Carolina.
1980 - Billy Sims, Detroit, RB, Oklahoma.
1979 - Tom Cousineau, Buffalo, LB, Ohio State.
1978 - Earl Campbell, Houston, RB, Texas.
1977 - Ricky Bell, Tampa Bay, RB, Southern California.
1976 - Lee Roy Selmon, Tampa Bay, DE, Oklahoma.
1975 - Steve Bartkowski, Atlanta, QB, California.
1974 - Ed Jones, Dallas, DE, Tennessee State.
1973 - John Matuszak, Houston, DE, Tampa.
1972 - Walt Patulski, Buffalo, DE, Notre Dame.
1971 - Jim Plunkett, New England, QB, Stanford.
1970 - Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh, QB, Louisiana Tech.
1969 - O.J. Simpson, Buffalo (AFL), RB, Southern California.
1968 - Ron Yary, Minnesota, T, Southern California.
1967 - Bubba Smith, Baltimore, DT, Michigan State.
1966 - Tommy Nobis, Atlanta, LB, Texas.
1966 - Jim Grabowski, Miami (AFL), RB, Illinois.
1965 - Lawrence Elkins, Houston (AFL), WR, Baylor.
1964 - Dave Parks, San Francisco, WR, Texas Tech.
1964 - Jack Concannon, Boston (AFL), QB, Boston College.
1963 - Terry Baker, Los Angeles, QB, Oregon State.
1963 - Buck Buchanan, Kansas City (AFL), DT, Grambling.
1962 - Ernie Davis, Washington, RB, Syracuse.
1962 - Roman Gabriel, Oakland (AFL), QB, North Carolina State.
1961 - Tommy Mason, Minnesota, RB, Tulane.
1961 - Ken Rice, Buffalo (AFL), G, Auburn.
1960 - Billy Cannon, Los Angeles, RB, LSU.
1959 - Randy Duncan, Green Bay, QB, Iowa.
1957 - Paul Hornung, Green Bay, HB, Notre Dame.
1956 - Gary Glick, Pittsburgh, DB, Colorado A&M.
1955 - George Shaw, Baltimore, QB, Oregon.
1954 - Bobby Garrett, Cleveland, QB, Stanford.
1953 - Harry Babcock, San Francisco, WR, Georgia.
1952 - Bill Wade, Los Angeles, QB, Vanderbilt.
1950 - Leon Hart, Detroit, WR, Notre Dame.
1949 - Chuck Bednarik, Philadelphia, C, Pennsylvania.
1948 - Harry Gilmer, Washington, QB, Alabama.
1946 - Frank Dancewicz, Boston, QB, Notre Dame.
1944 - Angelo Bertelli, Boston, QB, Notre Dame.
1943 - Frank Sinkwich, Detroit, HB, Georgia.
1942 - Bill Dudley, Pittsburgh, HB, Virginia.
1938 - Corbett Davis, Cleveland, FB, Indiana.
1937 - Sam Francis, Philadelphia, FB, Nebraska.
1936 - Jay Berwanger, Philadelphia, HB, Chicago.