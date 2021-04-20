NFL Draft Fantasy Preview: WRs, Part 1 (aka Highs and Mids)

Marcas Grant is joined by resident fantasy nerd Matt Okada for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! This episode marks the third of a four-part series where Marcas and Matt discuss the fantasy potential of incoming NFL players who are likely to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Today, they focus on the wide receivers. Before getting into that, the hosts react to Alex Smith's retirement and discuss how the comeback QB will be remembered (2:20). Next, they get into this year's rookie wide receiver class, beginning with Okada's assessment of the group as a whole (5:21). Then, Marcas and Matt break down this year's "big three" of Devonta Smith (16:47), Ja'Marr Chase (24:56) and Jaylen Waddle (33:13). Before signing off, the fantasy experts explore the next tier of WR prospects, including Elijah Moore, Kadarius Toney, Terrance Marshall Jr., and Rashod Bateman (37:03).