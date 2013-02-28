NFL Draft experts have their say; best 2013 free agents

Published: Feb 28, 2013 at 06:53 PM

Get a head start on the weekend's football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, SMU defensive end Margus Hunt talks about his standout performance at last weekend's NFL Scouting Combine, and Daniel Jeremiah joins us in studio to analyze the upcoming 2013 NFL Draft.

Debate: Top Matt Flynn suitor?

matt-flynn-130228-il.jpg

In a thin QB market, Matt 
Flynn is a tradable asset for Seattle. Where will the quarterback play in 2013? Let's debate! **More ...**

Here's what else is on tap for Friday:

» NFL Network analyst and former NFL general manager Charley Casserly predicts which players will be taken with the top 10 picks in the 2013 NFL Draft.

» NFL Evolution reports on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's work with first lady Michelle Obama to promote physical education and daily activity among kids.

» New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is the subject of intense trade rumors, but where will the perennial Pro Bowl starter wind up? We'll ask our panel of experts in the latest Instant Debate.

» With the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, a bevy of pro days constitute the next step on the path to the 2013 NFL Draft. Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt writes about five prospects who need big pro days.

» NFL Draft expert Bucky Brooks explains who's the best running back available this year.

Brandt: 10 guys boosted by pro day

Pro days are important part of draft process. Gil Brandt recalls 10 players who boosted their profile after good outings. **More ...**

» The clock is ticking before the beginning of free agency on March 12. Gregg Rosenthal runs down the 85 best players available on the market.

» Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson boasts about his record in the combine's 40-yard dash, and Washington Redskins linebacker London Fletcher talks about his first meeting with RG3 on an all-new "Dave Dameshek Football Program."

» Check out our Offseason Forecast page to see what all 32 NFL clubs need to focus on in 2013.

» NFL.com fantasy editor Michael Fabiano reveals which wide receivers offer the most intriguing fantasy prospects in 2013.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: T.J. Watt is 'best defensive player on the planet right now' 

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for star defender T.J. Watt when talking with reporters on Tuesday.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: Geno Smith (elbow) 'night and day' difference heading into Cowboys showdown 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played at less than 100 percent in the Thanksgiving night loss to the San Francisco 49ers, battling an elbow injury suffered in Week 11. Head coach Pete Carroll said "the difference was night and day" from Smith in practice. 
news

'Hard Knocks' spotlights Dolphins DB Jevon Holland's play 'that everyone will remember'

In the second episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," safety Jevon Holland receives the game ball after he stole the show with a 99-yard pick-six to close out the first half of the Dolphins-Jets matchup on Black Friday. 
news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin 'expects nothing but' Cardinals RB James Conner's 'absolute best' in Pittsburgh return

Mike Tomlin's familiarity with just how good James Conner is stands as the foremost reason he doesn't want Conner to have a happy homecoming Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals face the host Pittsburgh Steelers.