NFL Draft Experience presented by Dannon® Oikos® Triple Zero Tickets

This April, the future is in Philadelphia, when the next generation of stars will be selected in the 2017 NFL Draft. The NFL is providing fans with more opportunities than ever before to see the Draft by constructing an open-air theater on the steps of the historic Philadelphia Museum of Art. All fans at NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos® Triple Zero can watch team selections due to the unique outdoor nature of this year's event.
Drafted Fans
We are looking for Drafted Fans to help us welcome the next generation of stars. We have two FREE opportunities for fans to participate:
Red Carpet - Fans will have the opportunity to cheer on prospects, current NFL players and NFL Legends as they make their way down the Red Carpet and participate in live interviews and TV coverage leading up to the Draft.
These opportunities will provide the NFL's most avid fans with the ultimate Draft experience. The experience is FREE but in limited supply. Register for your chance to participate today!
Due to the timing of these events, fans may only register for one event per night. Exact location subject to change. Players in attendance subject to change.
Standby Fans
If you are not selected as a Drafted Fan, fans attending NFL Draft Experience have the chance to receive standby tickets to NFL Draft Theater as seats become available by checking in with your Fan Mobile Pass at the envent on Thursday for Round 1, Friday for Rounds 2-3 and Saturday for Rounds 4-7. Fans without seated tickets can still watch team selections due to the unique outdoor nature of this year's event.