NFL Draft Experience presented by Dannon® Oikos® Triple Zero Philadelphia Travel

Free parking for the NFL Draft is available at Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center, both just a short subway ride from the NFL Draft. This unique parking opportunity will be open beginning at 3PM on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29. From these locations, fans may take the SEPTA Broad Street subway from AT&T Station, located at Broad Street and Pattison Street, to the City Hall stop. The ride is approximately 11-minutes. From City Hall, the entrance to NFL Draft Experience is a quick 7-minute walk.