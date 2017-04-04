NFL Draft Experience presented by Dannon® Oikos® Triple Zero Philadelphia Travel

Philadelphia Travel
ACCOMODATIONS
With more than 11,000 hotel rooms, Philadelphia has the perfect spot for you! Choose from boutique, budget-friendly or luxury accommodations. To book a room, please visit DraftInPHL.com and click 'book now'.
TRAVEL
Philadelphia is conveniently located in the middle of the Northeast Corridor, only 100 miles from New York City and 130 miles from Washington, D.C. Approximately a quarter of the U.S. population live within a 5.5-hour drive from Philadelphia. Thanks to a vast network of major highways, a wide variety of airlines with nonstop flight options into a conveniently located airport and a bustling train station, Philadelphia is convenient for domestic and international travel and the perfect location for the 2017 NFL Draft!
GETTING TO PHILADELPHIA
By Plane:
Philadelphia International Airport (PHL):
° There are more than 1,200 daily nonstop flights into PHL
° PHL is about 10 miles from Center City where the 2017 NFL Draft will be located
By Car, Bus and Train:
For detailed directions and transportation information, please visit: http://www.discoverphl.com/nfl-draft-philadelphia/travel-accommodations/.
GETTING AROUND PHILADELPHIA
In addition to being ranked as one of the most walkable cities in the nation, Philadelphia also has an excellent transit system and more!
Get oriented: Thanks to founder William Penn's smart and simple grid street design, the heart of the city is easy to navigate. The Schuylkill and Delaware rivers frame the eastern and western borders of Center City's 25 blocks. Market Street divides Center City. Check out a printable Center City Map or view an interactive city map for more information.
Walking: World-class dining, arts and entertainment, iconic historic sites and tax-free shopping are within steps of Center City hotels. As you walk, you'll notice color-coded directional signs indicating what district you are in and pointing you towards area attractions. Once in Center City, representatives dressed in teal uniforms and equipped with maps are ready to provide directions or answer any questions.
Public Transportation: Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA)
The NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience are conveniently located by Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) routes. Please visit iseptaphilly.com/nfldraft for route maps and schedules.
NFL Draft Experience attendees are encouraged to utilize mass transit (SEPTA) upon departure from the venue. When exiting, travel east out of the main gate located at 21st Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway and proceed to underground Suburban Station, which has multiple points of entry at City Hall and in the immediate vicinity. The Broad Street Subway, Market-Frankford El, and regional rail are all accessible at this location.
Taxi/Uber: There are more than 1,600 licensed and trained taxis in Philadelphia. Uber is also available throughout the city.
NFL Draft Experience attendees wishing to utilize ride sharing or taxi services upon departure from the event are encouraged to utilize the north exit (22nd and Hamilton Streets) and proceed to the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue at Spring Garden Street. Appropriate way-finding signage will be prominently displayed within the event footprint.
Philly PHLASH: Stopping at Philadelphia's most popular attractions, the Philly PHLASH bus makes it easy and convenient to get around. The bus costs $2 per ride and is free for seniors and children under 4.
Bike: Participate in Philly's bike rental program, Indego. With more than 70 stations located throughout the city, enjoy a ride through Philadelphia before returning your bike to one of the many Indego stations.
PARKING
Free parking for the NFL Draft is available at Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center, both just a short subway ride from the NFL Draft. This unique parking opportunity will be open beginning at 3PM on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29. From these locations, fans may take the SEPTA Broad Street subway from AT&T Station, located at Broad Street and Pattison Street, to the City Hall stop. The ride is approximately 11-minutes. From City Hall, the entrance to NFL Draft Experience is a quick 7-minute walk.
For parking in Center City (downtown Philadelphia) where the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience are located, visit www.philapark.org/garages. Garages located in the "Convention Center/City Hall/Gallery Mall" section are within walking distance to the festival entrance.
DINING, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT
For exclusive NFL Draft offers on dining, shopping and entertainment in Philadelphia, please visit DraftinPHL.com/Deals.