NFL Draft Adventureland

Published: Apr 24, 2013 at 08:00 PM 
Matt Barkley, Geno Smith and Manti Te'o all experienced numerous highs and lows along the way to being drafted. Re-live the peaks and valleys of their roller-coaster rides into the NFL.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Vikings expected to hire Rams OC Kevin O'Connell as head coach

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as head coach, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

2022 Pro Bowl to feature 'Spot and Choose' method, no kickoffs

Rule changes have become a staple of the postseason exhibition, and this year's iteration will be no different. The NFL announced Wednesday there will be no kickoffs in the 2022 Pro Bowl, which will be played Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Instead, the "Spot and Choose" method will be implemented at the beginning of each half.
news

Witness says he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer ex-head coach Brian Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Wednesday that he spoke with a witness who said he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer former head coach Brian Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW