NFL Draft Adventureland

Matt Barkley, Geno Smith and Manti Te'o all experienced numerous highs and lows along the way to being drafted. Re-live the peaks and valleys of their roller-coaster rides into the NFL.
A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
2022 Pro Bowl to feature 'Spot and Choose' method, no kickoffs
Rule changes have become a staple of the postseason exhibition, and this year's iteration will be no different. The NFL announced Wednesday there will be no kickoffs in the 2022 Pro Bowl, which will be played Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Instead, the "Spot and Choose" method will be implemented at the beginning of each half.
Witness says he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer ex-head coach Brian Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Wednesday that he spoke with a witness who said he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer former head coach Brian Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season.