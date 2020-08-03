Dr. Sills: NFL embracing challenge of coexisting with virus in 2020

In case the activities of the last two weeks haven't made it clear, the NFL is moving ahead with its 2020 season amid an ongoing pandemic.

On Monday, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills provided an astute explanation for the NFL's decision to play, even as the spread of the novel coronavirus isn't showing many signs of slowing down soon.

"We know it's going to be tough," Sills explained during an appearance on Inside Training Camp Live, "but I believe we have protocols and screening in place that can help us identify this and we've got an unbelievable commitment on behalf of the players, coaches, staffs and our medical teams and so we're all working together to do this.

"People often say, 'Well why are you even doing this? Why pursue and move this forward?' I think we have to have a way to learn how to coexist with this virus. The virus is not going away any time soon. This isn't just an NFL issue or a pro sports issue, this is for our schools, our businesses, our places of worship, every aspect of our lives. Are we gonna be able to find ways to mitigate risk and still have some sense of our normal lives while we live with that virus? That's the challenge we all have and that's the challenge we're embracing here in the NFL."

The decision to resume professional sports hasn't been without relentless scrutiny, no matter the sport, though the individual leagues have gone about restarting operations in different fashions. The National Basketball Association has established a bubble in Orlando, Florida, with stringent requirements and protocols that have so far produced a clean and productive environment for its participants. Major League Baseball hasn't seen as much success with its setup, which has teams traveling to member cities like normal, but playing in facilities without fans while also operating under strict health and safety protocols.

The NFL's plans include movement to and from each club's home city, but not until each team has completed its training camp over more than a month's time in facilities that have undergone transformations due to new health and safety protocols. That's all part of a comprehensive health and safety program developed and agreed upon by both the league and its players' union with the goal of preventing spread of COVID-19 as effectively as possible.

Ideally, the NFL won't encounter a situation like the one MLB's Miami Marlins are still navigating, which has led to the postponement of games and cancellation of trips.

"With our protocols, we move very aggressively," Sills said. "We have contact tracing information available within a matter of minutes after a positive test and so we would then move very aggressively to isolate not only the newly positive individual but any of those close contacts. And that whole process involves very regular communication between the club, their infection control officer which each team has, their team's medical staff, us on the league side, the NFLPA and their medical advisors and our third-party infectious disease expert consultants. So the decision about how to manage individual cases or a team is really a group effort with the input and direction led by the medical professionals and that's how we would treat each one of these cases moving forward."