NFL donates flag football kits to all schools, kindergartens in Düsseldorf

In the run-up to the IFAF Flag Football World Championships, slated for August 13-16 in Düsseldorf, the NFL has donated flag football kit to Düsseldorf's Jan-Wellem-Schule.

The NFL flag football kits will enable Düsseldorf schools to participate in the increasingly popular sport of flag football, which will make its debut at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

At the event, Alexander Steinforth, General Manager of NFL DACH, symbolically presented an NFL flag football kit to Jörg Heinold, principal of the Jan-Wellem Special Education School. Burkhard Hintzsche, City Director of the state capital Düsseldorf, provided the school with tickets to the IFAF Flag Football World Championships as part of the event.

All 142 public schools in Düsseldorf will receive a free NFL flag football kit—each kit contains two footballs and 12 flag belts. The schools receiving the equipment will also be invited to a flag football teacher workshop taking place on June 24 in Düsseldorf.

All 107 public kindergartens in Düsseldorf will also receive PeeWee footballs to get children excited about sports and active play.

"By providing NFL flag football kits, we want to give more children and young people the opportunity to try out flag football and learn more about it. Flag football is growing in Germany, but also worldwide. We look forward to experiencing top-class football in Düsseldorf this summer, where the NFL's German headquarters are located," said Steinforth.

"Flag football is quickly approaching an inflection point globally," said Brian Flinn, NFL Senior Vice President, Global Flag Football. "To help ensure the sport's long-term sustainability, the NFL is committed to strengthening its infrastructure at every level, including accessible, inclusive, and scalable grassroots pathways worldwide that provide clear entry points for youth to participate and enjoy the game."

"Flag football is steadily gaining popularity at the local level as well as in a global context. When the IFAF World Flag 26 takes place in Düsseldorf this August, our city will become the global center of this sport. Given its continuous development, the next generation is, of course, also of great importance. That is why we welcome the NFL's initiative with the flag kits, which will allow even more children and young people to be introduced to flag football in a playful way," said Burkhard Hintzsche, City Director of the state capital Düsseldorf.

About the IFAF World Flag 26 in Düsseldorf

IFAF World Flag 26 will take place from August 13–16, 2026, at the flag football complex in Düsseldorf-Garath. The event will feature 16 women's and 16 men's national teams from 19 nations across five continents, competing for the world championship title as well as two coveted qualifying spots for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. This makes the World Championship the first direct Olympic qualifying tournament in the history of flag football.

The event is organized by the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and hosted locally by D.SPORTS, with support from the National Football League (NFL). It represents the highest level of international flag football competition.

Over four days, the tournament will bring together elite athletes, fans, and representatives from the worlds of sports, media, and business from around the globe, transforming Düsseldorf into a global hub for flag football.

As a festival of sports and entertainment, the World Championship offers free admission for spectators on the first three days of competition and discounted tickets on the final day. In this way, the IFAF World Flag 26 combines world-class sports with an open fan experience for a broad audience.