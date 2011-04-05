NFL donates $1 million to current, former players' charities

NEW YORK -- The NFL has awarded $1 million in grants to the charities of nearly 90 current and former players.
The league said Tuesday that star quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers were among those receiving up to $50,000 for their foundations.
NFL Charities has given more than $17 million to player foundations over two decades, and that didn't change with the lockout this year.
Brees' foundation received $10,000 to build an athletic facility at a New Orleans high school destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. Manning's charity received $12,500 for its Peyton's Pals program, which provides opportunities for 15 to 20 teens in Indianapolis.
Ravens center Matt Birk was presented the maximum $50,000 to support two programs that encourage and improve reading by at-risk Baltimore-area children.
Grants were awarded to 87 of the 95 foundations that applied.
Other current and former players receiving grants include Nnamdi Asomugha, Derrick Brooks, Cris Collinsworth, Doug Flutie, David Garrard, Tony Gonzalez, Torry Holt, Jim Kelly, John Lynch, Anthony Munoz, Chad Pennington, Junior Seau, LaDainian Tomlinson, Mike Utley, Troy Vincent, Kurt Warner and Steve Young.
