NFL donates $1 million to current, former players' charities

Published: Apr 05, 2011 at 06:43 AM

NEW YORK -- The NFL has awarded $1 million in grants to the charities of nearly 90 current and former players.

The league said Tuesday that star quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers were among those receiving up to $50,000 for their foundations.

NFL Charities has given more than $17 million to player foundations over two decades, and that didn't change with the lockout this year.

Brees' foundation received $10,000 to build an athletic facility at a New Orleans high school destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. Manning's charity received $12,500 for its Peyton's Pals program, which provides opportunities for 15 to 20 teens in Indianapolis.

Ravens center Matt Birk was presented the maximum $50,000 to support two programs that encourage and improve reading by at-risk Baltimore-area children.

Grants were awarded to 87 of the 95 foundations that applied.

Other current and former players receiving grants include Nnamdi Asomugha, Derrick Brooks, Cris Collinsworth, Doug Flutie, David Garrard, Tony Gonzalez, Torry Holt, Jim Kelly, John Lynch, Anthony Munoz, Chad Pennington, Junior Seau, LaDainian Tomlinson, Mike Utley, Troy Vincent, Kurt Warner and Steve Young.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cam Newton giving out 50 tickets in Carolina return: 'We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium'

Make no mistake, Cam Newton is back in Carolina. His message Thursday was directed at all its fans. Specifically, he wants them back in the building.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 12 of college football season

Chad Reuter updates his ranking of the top 25 senior prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft, and there's a new QB1 as we head into the final stretch of college football's regular season.
news

Frank Reich: Colts would like to see 'amazing' Jonathan Taylor get even more touches

Jonathan Taylor has emerged as one of the league's best running backs this season. Colts head coach Frank Reich recently said the team would like to increase Taylor's workload down the stretch.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Deep dive on Patriots & developing Mac Jones

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW