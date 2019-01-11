NFL Divisional Round: Which QB needs Super Bowl win most?

5) Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts: Set to turn 30 next season, Luck is entirely back in the mix as one of the game's most gifted -- and finally healthy -- signal-callers. The future is wildly bright with this ultra-talented passer now paired with my Coach of the Year pick in Frank Reich and, arguably, the Executive of the Year in general manager Chris Ballard. One can imagine this trio keeping Indy in the mix for ages to come, leaving Luck and the Colts as favorites to win the AFC South next season and beyond. Still, this team is riding a hot streak of wild proportions, having won five straight and 10 of its last 11 games, and Luck has waited so long to get back to this place. Taking down the Chiefs at Arrowhead is a rough-and-tumble chore, but if the Colts can do it, Luck would sit just weeks away from changing his destiny forever with a potential trip to the Super Bowl. The AFC's sixth seed is playing with house money after rebounding from a 1-5 start to snag a wild-card spot, but Luck isn't taking anything for granted after spending so many months tucked away in the abyss.