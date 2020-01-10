NFL Divisional Round showcases QB youth movement

Three QBs from that draft class are represented this weekend: Tannehill (first-round pick), Wilson (third-round pick), and Cousins (fourth-round pick). Only Wilson remains with the team that selected him. The trio all played and won in the Wild Card Round. This is the sixth time in NFL history that three QBs from the same draft class each won a game in the same postseason -- first time since 2004 playoffs (NYJ Chad Pennington, STL Marc Bulger and NE Tom Brady were all in 2000 Draft Class).