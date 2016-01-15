NFL Divisional Round Lookahead: Health concerns loom large

Still, one issue that the Chiefs exposed last year remains a concern for New England right now: the ability of the offensive line to protect Tom Brady, who threw for just 159 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in that game last season. The Patriots have started 13 different offensive line combinations this season, with Brady getting sacked 38 times. The Chiefs' defense is still a force -- since Week 7, when the Chiefs' 11-game winning streak began, it is the league's top scoring defense, allowing just 11.6 points per game and over the last 13 games, it has averaged 3.2 sacks per game. The big differences from last season's game to watch: Jamaal Charles, who scored three touchdowns for the Chiefs, is out. (The status of receiver Jeremy Maclin, who hurt his ankle last week, is unclear but he did not practice early in the week.)