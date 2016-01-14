NFL Divisional Round game picks: Home teams own weekend

Denver wins, and not solely because the Steelers are so banged up. The Broncos did lose to this group a few weeks back, but bear in mind that game was at Heinz Field. Making adjustments at the line, and getting wideouts in mismatches, will be much more difficult for Pittsburgh with the Mile High crowd going nutso. Given that Ben Roethlisberger's shoulder probably sounds like the shuffling of ice cubes after a 7 Up pour, this matchup could be brutal for the Steelers. Von Miller is Von Miller. DeMarcus Ware, who's suffered from knee and back issues in the second half of the season, just enjoyed a nice extra week of rest. So if I were Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, I'd dare Roethlisberger to try and throw deep with that bum shoulder. Play man coverage underneath, and a little of that two-deep zone jazz, and don't worry about him running. (Like he does that anyway.)