NFL Divisional Round game picks: 'Boys nip Pack; Steelers win

While this isn't the space where we would typically discuss this kind of topic, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention how hard this will be on the fans in the San Diego area. As an NFL historian and purist (for lack of a better word), I don't love it, either. Franchise relocation is generally not good for the perception of a sport -- period. And as someone who works in Los Angeles, I am not sure how the Chargers will be received by the mixed stew of sports fans that live here. Much has been made of all the things to do in L.A., and the failure of having two teams here in the '80s and '90s. My fear is that the difference between the organization's needs and what city leaders in San Diego were willing to offer will only lead to indifference from Angelenos.