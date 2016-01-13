NFL Divisional Round defined by rematches from regular season

How will the game plans change? Not as much as pundits like to suggest. It's a fallacy to think you must entirely change your approach, and ill-advised to try to move away from the things your team has done best over the course of a season. One of the biggest mistakes coaches make is to assume that if something was really successful -- a blitz, a certain type of run, etc. -- an opponent naturally will spend a good deal of practice time getting ready for it, and therefore it won't work anymore. I frequently reminded my assistant coaches, before a rematch, that I wanted to see if our opponents could indeed handle what had hurt them the last time, before we got away from it.