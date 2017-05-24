NFL division races in 2017: Competitiveness rankings

This requires a certain amount of belief in the very trendy Chargers and their first-time head coach, Anthony Lynn. However, the team has an incredibly experienced overall coaching staff, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year and one of the five best quarterbacks in the league. Had it not been for the impending move to Los Angeles, this may have been the most desirable head-coaching job available this offseason (and it still might've been, regardless). Should Mike Williams be able to provide any relief for Philip Rivers, this is a 10-win team in the making. The Raiders and Chiefs have not lost any major pieces this offseason, while the Broncos have at least made an attempt to fix their patchwork offensive line and bring the defense around. Denver was a nine-win team a year ago with an unsure combination of Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. Both quarterbacks are now a year older and a year wiser. In what should not be considered a fun coincidence, the Chargers and Raiders face off against each other in Week 17 in Los Angeles, while Denver and Kansas City meet at Mile High.