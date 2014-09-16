NFL discussing intervening in Greg Hardy case

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the league is discussing whether to intervene in the domestic violence case surrounding Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy.
Hardy was arrested on charges of assault on a female and communicating threats on May 13. The arrest warrant reveals that he was accused of throwing his former girlfriend to the floor and into the bathtub, slamming her against a futon filled with assault weapons and threatening to kill her.
Hardy's attorney has maintained that the woman was attacking Hardy and a friend and wouldn't leave the premises. It was Hardy who called 911 when the woman would not leave.
Hardy was found guilty by a judge on July 15, but the case will be tried again -- this time before a jury -- in mid-November. If the sentence is upheld, he faces 60 days in jail and 18 months' probation.
After the Panthersdeactivated Hardy for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, coach Ron Riveratold reporters Monday that he would decide later this week whether Hardy will play Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.