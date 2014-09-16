Around the NFL

NFL discussing intervening in Greg Hardy case

Published: Sep 16, 2014 at 06:44 AM

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the league is discussing whether to intervene in the domestic violence case surrounding Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy.

Hardy was arrested on charges of assault on a female and communicating threats on May 13. The arrest warrant reveals that he was accused of throwing his former girlfriend to the floor and into the bathtub, slamming her against a futon filled with assault weapons and threatening to kill her.

Hardy's attorney has maintained that the woman was attacking Hardy and a friend and wouldn't leave the premises. It was Hardy who called 911 when the woman would not leave.

Hardy was found guilty by a judge on July 15, but the case will be tried again -- this time before a jury -- in mid-November. If the sentence is upheld, he faces 60 days in jail and 18 months' probation.

After the Panthersdeactivated Hardy for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, coach Ron Riveratold reporters Monday that he would decide later this week whether Hardy will play Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 30

﻿Arden Key﻿ is headed back to SEC country. The defensive end has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Wednesday. Key signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Lamar Jackson tweets 'I love my Ravens', rips 'false narrative' about wanting to leave Baltimore

Lamar Jackson made his feelings about the Ravens and Baltimore clear on Wednesday, ripping what he called a "false narrative" that he wants to leave the only team he's ever played for.
news

Longtime Saints, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement after 13 seasons

After 13 NFL seasons, two-time Super Bowl champion safety Malcolm Jenkins will no longer be going on patrols. The three-time Pro Bowler told Ryan Clark on The Pivot Podcast that he's retiring.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes has talked with 'a couple of teams' about trading back from No. 2 pick

Sitting with the No. 2 overall pick in next month's NFL draft, the Detroit Lions are open for business. Lions GM Brad Holmes reiterated this week that he'd consider trading down and noted he's talked with multiple teams on the topic.
news

Bears coach Matt Eberflus expects 'big jump' from QB Justin Fields in Year 2

During his rookie campaign, Justin Fields flashed glimpses of playmaking ability that provide optimism he can be the decades-long answer to the quarterback conundrum in Chicago. But there were also significant struggles.
news

Colts owner Jim Irsay calls Carson Wentz era a mistake: 'For us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise'

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was irate after the season ended with his team missing the playoffs. Those bitter feelings still linger, and it's clear from Irsay's comments a change from quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ had to be made.
news

Roger Goodell addresses Deshaun Watson, Daniel Snyder investigation and Brian Flores' lawsuit at Annual League Meeting

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters on Tuesday that there is currently no timeline on potential league discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
news

Ravens sign John Harbaugh to three-year extension; still no progress made on Lamar Jackson deal

The Ravens signed Harbaugh to a three-year extension through 2025, the team announced Tuesday. On the heels of Harbaugh's extension came fresh questions regarding Lamar Jackson's future, which still lacks clarity.
news

Matt LaFleur: Packers 'definitely need to get some speed' at receiver

With the Packers trading ﻿Davante Adams﻿ to Las Vegas and subsequently watching ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ sign in Kanas City, HC Matt LaFleur noted that Green Bay needs to add speed to its remade receiver room.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 29

Jabrill Peppers﻿ has a new home. The former Giants and Browns safety is signing a one-year deal with the Patriots, Mike Giardi reports.
news

Saints sign QB Andy Dalton to back up Jameis Winston

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the New Orleans Saints are signing veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year contract worth $3 million.
news

NFL owners approve modified overtime rule ensuring possession for both teams in playoff games

There are new rules for NFL overtime -- in the playoffs. League owners approved a modified overtime rule that ensures both teams get a possession, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. The rule change will be in effect for postseason games only.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW