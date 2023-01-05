NFL Developer Portal - Terms of Use

Updated: January 9, 2023
Published: Jan 05, 2023 at 04:17 PM
news
Bengals WR Tee Higgins relieved to hear of Damar Hamlin's improving condition: 'He's doing good, so I'm in a good place now'
After receiving promising news about the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin and speaking with Hamlin's mother, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins said Thursday he's "in a good place" following Monday's frightening events.
news
Bills speak publicly for first time since Damar Hamlin hospitalization, share relief at teammate's improved condition
Bills head coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, cornerback Dane Jackson and center Mitch Morse spoke publicly for the first time on Thursday since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game. The four described a sense of relief and optimism upon hearing of Hamlin's improved condition.
NFL+ is here!
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!