Around the NFL

NFL details probe behind Josh Brown's suspension

Published: Aug 19, 2016 at 09:16 AM

The NFL released a statement Friday detailing its 10-month investigation of New York Giants kicker Josh Brown that led to him being suspended one game Wednesday.

After finding out about Brown's arrest in May 2015, the NFL became aware of a court statement filed by Brown's wife alleging previous altercations with her husband. Brown's wife declined to speak to league investigators about the alleged incidents and law enforcement officials declined requests from the NFL for information.

The NFL concluded that Brown violated the league's personal conduct policy based on evidence provided in the police report from his arrest, which included statements provided by Brown's wife to police. A hearing officer upheld the suspension on appeal from Brown and the NFL Players Association.

Here is the complete statement regarding the NFL's investigation:

In May 2015, the NFL was informed by the New York Giants of Josh Brown's arrest for an incident in his home involving his then wife. We began an investigation into the incident and circumstances surrounding it.

In the course of the League's investigation, our investigators became aware that his wife had filed a statement with the county court alleging previous altercations between the spouses. However, despite multiple attempts to speak with her about this incident and her previous statements, she declined to speak with us. We understand that there are many reasons that might have affected her decision not to speak with us, but we were limited in our ability to investigate these allegations.

Over the course of the 10-month investigation, we also made numerous requests -- as late as this spring -- to local law enforcement officers for information on the case and previous allegations. They declined those requests for information.

As a result of these factors, our investigators had insufficient information to corroborate prior allegations. In addition, no criminal charges were brought forward regarding the incident in question or prior allegations. The NFL therefore made a decision based on the evidentiary findings around this one incident as provided to us by the District Attorney.

The NFL made a finding that Mr. Brown had violated the Personal Conduct Policy. We did so based on the evidence of this one incident as presented in the police report, Mr. Brown and his wife's statements to police that evening, and his statements in interviews with the NFL.

*The NFL Personal Conduct policy allows for discipline to be imposed even when criminal charges are not presented. It further allows for us to consider both aggravating and mitigating factors regarding discipline for domestic violence. *

*After reviewing the evidence in this one incident, we imposed a one-game suspension for violation of the personal conduct policy. *

Mr. Brown and the NFLPA appealed this discipline, but the decision was upheld by a hearing officer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos signing WR Tim Patrick to three-year extension worth up to $34.5 million

Denver's receiving corps includes a trio of notable names. A less-heralded target has emerged as the group's fourth and now has a significant pay raise to show for it. The Broncos are signing Tim Patrick to a three-year contract extension worth up to $34.5 million with $18.5 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery

Chris Carson's 2021 season will soon be finished. The running back is having season-ending neck surgery and will remain on injured reserve.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) ruled out vs. Eagles

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) will miss his second consecutive game after being ruled out for Sunday versus the Eagles on the team's injury report. 
news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) doubtful vs. Browns; Tim Boyle likely to start

Lions quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ is officially doubtful to play Sunday against the Browns. That designation sets up ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ to likely make his first NFL start.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, to miss two games

Fresh off a dominant win over the Falcons, the Cowboys won't have a go-to target for at least the next two games with WR Amari Cooper being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Bears LB Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Rest didn't help ﻿Khalil Mack﻿'s foot injury. The star pass rusher is undergoing season-ending foot surgery and has been placed on injured reserve.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle) will again be game-time decision for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Kyler Murray will once again be a game-time decision for the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that the Cards would take it down to the wire with the MVP candidate, noting that Murray has to be able to protect himself from re-injuring his ankle to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
news

Panthers QB Cam Newton to start Sunday vs. Washington

Cam Newton is officially the Panthers' starting QB. Coach Matt Rhule announced Newton will "take the first play," after indicating throughout the week that Newton was likely to seize the QB1 role.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 19

Do not fret, Ravens fans: Lamar Jackson is back. After being sidelined for two days with an illness, the superstar QB was spotted throwing at Friday's practice. 
news

Dallas Goedert, Eagles agree to terms on four-year, $57M extension through 2025

﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ is staying in Philadelphia. The Eagles tight end agreed to terms on a four-year extension through 2025. Goedert's deal is for $57 million and includes $35 million guaranteed.
news

Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton from reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ will be back in action. On Friday, the star RB was officially activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to play in Sunday's game against the winless Lions. The club also activated pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ off the COVID-19 list.
news

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph preparing as if he'll start Sunday vs. Chargers

After finding out he was the starting QB the night before last Sunday's game, Steelers signal-caller ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ has been preparing to be the starter in Week 11 against the Chargers, even if ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ might return.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW