NFL delivers resounding message with bounty punishment

Secondly, with so much emphasis on player safety, it's going to be hard for any player not involved with the scandal to argue that the league can come down too hard on players that were involved. If these players were involved in a bounty system in which they were awarded money for trying to hurt players, can they really be defended? Suppose they came after a team's quarterback ... or any player, for that matter. Is that OK -- especially when so much of the players' argument during last summer's lockout centered on the short- and long-term health of players?