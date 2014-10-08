NFL debuts film for education of domestic violence, sexual assault

Published: Oct 08, 2014 at 10:59 AM

NFL owners and executives Wednesday saw the debut of a film and information session that will be used in the league's efforts to educate players and employees about domestic violence and sexual assault.

Led by Director of Player Engagement & Education Deana Garner and NFL Player Engagement Director of Transition and Clinical Services Dwight Hollier, the session will be rolled out to all 32 teams in the coming weeks.

The film features former NFL player Joe Ehrmann, the founder of "Coach for America," a leadership organization. Since retiring, he has been an educator, motivator, coach and professional speaker for more than 30 years.

Erhrmann works with business leaders, helping them to improve personally, professionally and relationally. His message in the film is encouraging the NFL to build a team against domestic violence.

"A team is a relationship for a cause," he said. "It is an ideal place to help develop boys into men; that are going to have integrity; that are going to be relationally successful in life and also understand they have a responsibility to give back and make a difference."

Recently he has been working with NFL Player Engagement department to help expand the scope of life-skills training and education at all levels of football.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

