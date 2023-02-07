NFL, DAZN enter long-term agreement delivering Game Pass International beginning in 2023 season

NEW YORK / LONDON -- The National Football League (NFL) and DAZN Group have agreed to a 10-year partnership to deliver NFL Game Pass International (NFL GPI) to sports fans around the world beginning with the 2023 season.

NFL GPI enables fans outside the USA to watch every NFL matchup throughout the regular season and postseason, including the world's largest annual sporting event, the Super Bowl.

The world's leading digital sports streaming service, DAZN is available on most connected devices, including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and game consoles. NFL GPI will be available through the DAZN app either as a standalone subscription or an add-on to an existing DAZN package to customers worldwide, excluding China.

With access to DAZN's direct-to-consumer platform -- including its powerful data-driven technology, global distribution network and marketing capabilities -- the NFL will be able to grow and engage new audiences over the next decade, building on its growing international fan community.

"Growing the NFL globally is a key strategic priority for the League and our 32 Clubs. We are excited to partner with DAZN to help us accelerate this effort," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Our goal has always been to make our games available to as many fans as possible, and we are confident that DAZN's innovative viewing experience technology will best serve millions of viewers around the world while also engaging a new generation of international NFL fans."

DAZN is available on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles, ensuring that fans have access to ground-breaking rights catalogue and slate of incredible content. DAZN can be accessed on Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic Smart TVs and on Games Consoles including Playstation and Xbox. Subscribers also have access to DAZN on their Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast and Apple TV and can find the app on their iPhone, iPad, android and mobile devices.