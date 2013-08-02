NFL creates Life Line to help players

Individuals can simply call (800) 506-0078 to be connected with a counselor. These caring professionals are trained to understand the specific issues that may arise during or after a professional career in football, as well as a variety of general problems that can affect anyone. No confidential information about individual calls or callers is shared with the NFL, teams, or any other organization. They're there to listen and assist callers in finding solutions in challenging times, provide support for individuals who are calling out of concern for somebody else, and can connect callers with programs and resources offered by the NFL and other organizations. Federal evaluations of hotlines similar to this service have shown that they can effectively reduce emotional distress and suicidal thinking in callers.