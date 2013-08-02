NFL creates Life Line to help players

About the NFL Life Line
"In 2012, the National Football League provided a grant to establish the NFL Life Line for members of the NFL family--current and former NFL players, coaches, team and league staff, and their family members who may be in crisis. The NFL Life Line is a free, confidential, and independently operated resource that connects callers with trained counselors who can help individuals work through any personal or emotional crisis. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
Individuals can simply call (800) 506-0078 to be connected with a counselor. These caring professionals are trained to understand the specific issues that may arise during or after a professional career in football, as well as a variety of general problems that can affect anyone. No confidential information about individual calls or callers is shared with the NFL, teams, or any other organization. They're there to listen and assist callers in finding solutions in challenging times, provide support for individuals who are calling out of concern for somebody else, and can connect callers with programs and resources offered by the NFL and other organizations. Federal evaluations of hotlines similar to this service have shown that they can effectively reduce emotional distress and suicidal thinking in callers.
The NFL Life Line is managed by a team of leading experts in crisis counseling and health communications: Link2Health Solutions, The Jed Foundation, and the Education Development Center. Other contributing collaborators are the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention. The NFL Life Line is independently operated by Link2Health Solutions in partnership with crisis center experts at Centerstone and the Mental Health Association of New York City, which do not share any confidential information about individual calls or callers with the NFL, its teams, or any other organization."