NFL continues Way to Play initiative

The NFL today announced the continuation of the Way to Play initiative, helping highlight proper playing technique to protect players from unnecessary risk and to foster culture change across all levels of the sport.

For the third year, the NFL Way To Play Award will recognize the excellence demonstrated by NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays. Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of the player's choosing.

"The Way to Play Award is about excellence in football through using proper technique that protects players from unnecessary risk," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "This award incentivizes strong fundamental playing technique, demonstrates best practices, and at the same time, benefits all levels of the game."

The NFL Football Operations and Officiating departments will select the top nominees for the award recognizing current NFL players. Video of those plays will be shared with an expert panel consisting of Merril Hoge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest, Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson. The recipient will be announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football every Thursday morning.

In partnership with Hudl and in its second year, the NFL Way to Play High School Award will honor one high school football player weekly for demonstrating exceptional in-game playing technique. The high school award recipient will be announced on NFL Network each Saturday morning, and the school of each honoree will receive a $1,500 equipment grant through USA Football.

Understanding that some states have moved their youth and high school programs to the spring, the NFL Way to Play High School Award will be extended an additional 17 weeks, running from February 20 through June 12, 2021.

Several NFL head coaches, current players and NFL Legends have created videos to assist in educating coaches and players. The videos provide coaching points of emphasis to execute proper technique and are to be used as an educational tool.