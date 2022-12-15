NFL continues to 'Inspire Change' through commitments to social justice

In-Stadium Activations

Clubs will highlight in-stadium activations including end-zone stencils with social justice messaging "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism," goalpost wraps and banners, sideline branding, helmet stickers and Inspire Change branded towels and wristbands for players. Nike Inspire Change branded t-shirts and hoodies will also be available for coaches, players and all sideline personnel. Fans will be able to watch video compilations of players and clubs volunteering in their communities both in-stadium and in-game broadcasts, and view Inspire Change grant partner features and PSA's which highlight the impactful work being done by NFL players and grant partners in their local communities. These vignettes will feature Inspire Change grant partners, as well as several NFL players including Saquon Barkley (New York Giants), Calais Campbell (Baltimore Ravens) and Dion Dawkins (Buffalo Bills). These will air during national game broadcasts and will be featured on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL's social media channels.

Separately, NFL Media debut a three-part docuseries next week featuring New Orleans Saints All-Pro linebacker, Demario Davis and his Devoted Dreamers Academy, an after-school program launching January 2023 designed to serve New Orleans youth through sports, academics and mentorship.

Additionally, the NFL has again worked with New Era to provide Inspire Change branded headwear for coaches, players and all sideline personnel, including fitted caps, snap backs, flexfits, knits and adjustable headwear. The collection features seven silhouettes with all 32 clubs represented with designs featuring the words "opportunity, equity, freedom and justice" and is available for purchase at NewEraCap.com, NFLShop.com and Fanatics. 100 percent of the league's proceeds will be donated to Inspire Change grant recipients.