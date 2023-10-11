NFL continues successful partnership with The Trevor Project

Today, on National Coming Out Day, the National Football League (NFL) announced its continued partnership with The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The NFL will continue to work collaboratively with The Trevor Project on programming, training and more activations as a part of the league's ongoing effort to create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive organization and world.

"We are deeply grateful for the NFL's continued and generous support of our life-affirming work to support LGBTQ young people," said Michael Mendillo (he/him), Director of Corporate Partnerships for The Trevor Project. "Together, we are not only shaping the future of sports, but also forging a path toward a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive world. With the NFL's unwavering commitment, this partnership is a beacon of hope for LGBTQ communities everywhere, showing them that they are valued, accepted, and celebrated for who they are."

"We take great pride in our ongoing collaboration with The Trevor Project as we join forces to further our initiatives for inclusivity and fortify our connection with the LGBTQ community," said Jonathan Beane, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at the NFL. "The Trevor Project's exceptional efforts in supporting LGBTQ youth and mental health are truly commendable, and we eagerly look forward to our continued partnership with an organization that's positively transforming lives across the globe."

As a part of the partnership, the NFL Foundation will again donate $100,000 to The Trevor Project. Additionally, subject matter experts from The Trevor Project will provide LGBTQ-focused education sessions to NFL staff to help build greater awareness and competency around LGBTQ youth and LGBTQ mental health. NFL staff will also have an opportunity to volunteer with The Trevor Project.

"I've been involved with the Trevor Project for years, and they're one of the most well-run and thoughtful organizations," said Carl Nassib, NFL Legend and founder of the Rayze App in a recent interview with Good Morning Football. "It makes me even happier to see the NFL build a legitimate partnership with them. ... They're continuing to engage in conversation and look out for at-risk LGBTQ youth. I'm here for it, I love it, and it makes me really happy. I'm really happy that the NFL is taking that step."

The NFL has supported The Trevor Project since 2020, increasing their financial commitment beginning in 2021 by matching Nassib's $100,000 donation. This commitment has continued on an annual basis since then.