Around the NFL

NFL considering player ejections for dangerous hits

Published: Mar 22, 2017 at 05:10 AM

The NFL Competition Committee will have a busy agenda next week when it meets in Phoenix for the Annual League Meeting, according to NFL vice president Troy Vincent. One provision the group is exploring in particular could have a profound impact on games this coming year.

The development comes on the heels of last year's provision, which implemented an automatic ejection system for players who committed two personal fouls in the same game. It mirrors the controversial, if effective rule that granted NCAA officials similar power. The NCAA agreed at the beginning of the month to uphold their version of the targeting rule for the 2017 season.

According to NFL Research, the rule resulted in two ejections last year. Giants center Weston Richburg was the first player to see the rule enforced amid a heated game against the Washington Redskins in early September. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was the other player.

"The change we have witnessed in player behavior has been significantly positive," NCAA rules committee chair Bob Nielson said in a release. "The adjustment made last year to allow the replay official to examine all aspects of the targeting rule was a positive change."

Other items for discussion include the development of an "educational training video for players to show clear examples of appropriate and inappropriate celebrations." Referees battled criticism this past season for what critics called an uneven interpretation of what celebrations constitute taunting and which were excessive.

NFL Network's Judy Battista reported earlier this week that overtime also will go under the microscope.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings to start QB Nick Mullens vs. Bengals; Josh Dobbs benched after four starts

The Minnesota Vikings will start quarterback Nick Mullens in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later announced the news.
news

'Hard Knocks' details Tua Tagovailoa's on-air hijinks during Week 13 'ManningCast' appearance

In the fourth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, the Dolphins' quarterbacks meeting was full of laughter as the group recounted the hijinks associated with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's appearance on Week 13's edition of the ManningCast.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 14 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 14 game of the 2023 season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert to miss rest of 2023 season following surgery on broken finger

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that Chargers QB Justin Herbert will miss the rest of the year following surgery to repair the broken index finger on his throwing hand.
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel: Collapse vs. Titans 'humbling' but will be 'very galvanizing' for stretch run

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that he expects his team to respond positively to a "humbling" loss to the Tennessee Titans.
news

Matt LaFleur: Packers 'learned a valuable lesson' in loss to Giants

The young Green Bay Packers suffered a surprising defeat on Monday night in New York. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters after the game that this team "learned a valuable lesson" in the loss to the Giants.
news

Titans QB Will Levis leads improbable 14-point comeback over Dolphins despite early miscues

Despite early miscues that included a interception and a fumble on a pitch attempt, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis recovered in the final minutes, leading an improbable comeback against the Miami Dolphins to overcome a 14-point deficit.
news

Undrafted rookie QB Tommy DeVito leads Giants to third win in a row

In the New Jersey tale of Tommy DeVito, the New York Giants' undrafted underdog turned in his best act yet on Monday evening.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

Tommy DeVito and the Giants prevailed against Jordan Love and the Packers in a nail-biter, while Will Levis and the Titans also went down to the wire with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. 
news

Niners become first team in 2023 to clinch playoff berth

The San Francisco 49ers' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, coupled with the Green Bay Packers' loss to the New York Giants, clinched a playoff berth for head coach Kyle Shanahan's squad.
news

Week 14 Monday inactives: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins; Green Bay Packers at New York Giants

The official inactives for Monday Night Football doubleheader: Tennesee Titans at Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers at New York Giants