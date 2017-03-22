NFL considering player ejections for dangerous hits

The NFL Competition Committee will have a busy agenda next week when it meets in Phoenix for the Annual League Meeting, according to NFL vice president Troy Vincent. One provision the group is exploring in particular could have a profound impact on games this coming year.
The development comes on the heels of last year's provision, which implemented an automatic ejection system for players who committed two personal fouls in the same game. It mirrors the controversial, if effective rule that granted NCAA officials similar power. The NCAA agreed at the beginning of the month to uphold their version of the targeting rule for the 2017 season.
According to NFL Research, the rule resulted in two ejections last year. Giants center Weston Richburg was the first player to see the rule enforced amid a heated game against the Washington Redskins in early September. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was the other player.
"The change we have witnessed in player behavior has been significantly positive," NCAA rules committee chair Bob Nielson said in a release. "The adjustment made last year to allow the replay official to examine all aspects of the targeting rule was a positive change."
Other items for discussion include the development of an "educational training video for players to show clear examples of appropriate and inappropriate celebrations." Referees battled criticism this past season for what critics called an uneven interpretation of what celebrations constitute taunting and which were excessive.
NFL Network's Judy Battista reported earlier this week that overtime also will go under the microscope.