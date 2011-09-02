NFL confirms four-game suspension for 'Skins CB Buchanon

Published: Sep 02, 2011 at 11:23 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- The NFL revealed Friday that Washington Redskins cornerback Phillip Buchanon's four-game suspension to start the season is for a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

While the NFL officially announced the suspension Friday, Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said a month ago that Buchanon would be suspended for the first four games of the regular season, but he didn't reveal why.

Buchanon re-signed with the Redskins on Aug. 1 after playing in all 16 games during his first season in Washington, starting five. He saw limited action during the preseason because the coaches wanted to focus on players who would be available during the first month of the season.

The NFL said the suspension officially begins Sept. 3, and Buchanon will be eligible to return to the active roster Oct. 3, following the team's Week 4 game at St. Louis entering their bye week.

