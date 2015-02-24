NFL Competition Committee to consider replay change proposals

Still, the lack of enthusiasm for greater changes to replay is telling. The NFL typically moves slowly on significant rule changes in part because of concerns about unintended consequences: How will a play be taught and how will it be officiated if a change is made? That's one reason why a modification to the so-called Calvin Johnson rule about what constitutes a catch might be difficult to enact. While the rule as currently constructed is hard for fans to understand -- not what the league wants, Vincent said -- there is also the fear that changes could remove some of the clear, though confounding, parameters that constitute a reception, making it more of a judgment call for officials.