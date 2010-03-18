NFL competition committee co-chair McKay talks OT, rules changes

Q. Rich, can you go back to the last thing you said with the Indy and Dallas thing, what is that? Also, did you talk about the situation at Cowboy Stadium any further?

RICH McKAY: For Indy and Dallas with respect to the windows and curtain, all we did is propose language. We had similar language put in at the start of the year, but we proposed language that would become permanent, would match up with the retractable roof policy, which would say 90 minutes before the game the home team can declare whether those windows will be open or closed. Whichever way they declare, they'll remain in that position unless you declared them open and it began to rain. Then you could close them. Or if hazardous weather came up, obviously you would close them. Same rule would apply to the curtain in Dallas.