NFL Community Tuesdays kick off with season

New York Giants -- Running back Brandon Jacobs will join local business leaders and other celebrities at the Central Park Carousel. He will ride the carousel until he raises $5,000 in pledges for Easter Seals. Linebacker Bryan Kehl and wide receiver Domenik Hixon will visit a local school to encourage student to get active for 60 minutes a day as part of the Play 60 program-the day will include an assembly and a physical education class. Defensive end Justin Tuck will launch the second year of his RUSH for Literacy program, spending time with local children at the Scholastic Auditorium in Manhattan, encouraging them to read and giving them a free book each.