NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is about paying homage to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
On Monday, teams and players from around the NFL posted tributes on social media to the servicemen and women who died while serving the country in the U.S. Armed Forces:
Today and every day, we honor the brave men and women who gave their lives while serving in the U.S. Military. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/5WT5uxkwgA— NFL (@NFL) May 30, 2022
Today and every day, we remember and honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FQiYLeD8Rq— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 30, 2022
Today we remember the valor, courage, selflessness & ultimate sacrifice of our military veterans who gave all. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/eIin1zSm15— NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 30, 2022
We pause to honor our nation’s heroes on Memorial Day. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HlWVmnHmMV— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 30, 2022
Forever honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.🇺🇸— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 30, 2022
#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/8VgGDbzPK3
Today and everyday we honor those who have fallen in the line of service defending our country. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/DotCYxY7iU— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 30, 2022
Honoring and remembering all the brave heroes that made the ultimate sacrifice to hold our flag high and proud 🇺🇸 #MemorialDay2022 pic.twitter.com/6D5AFCASeJ— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) May 30, 2022
Today and every day, we honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/WumNpkaD16— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 30, 2022
May 30, 2022
We honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 30, 2022
Thank you. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/bGmDXNVmUS
The #Packers remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. 🇺🇸 #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/DDb8iTQqGJ— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 30, 2022
Honor the true Saints today and every day 🙏 pic.twitter.com/anfhG6g7Js— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 30, 2022
We honor and remember those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. #MemorialDay 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FCHBcE9jMo— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 30, 2022
On this Memorial Day, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/3NtDdiOudB— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 30, 2022
We honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/MirCfbjg2o— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 30, 2022
We honor, remember and never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/PVvLJ6DBsf— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 30, 2022
Grateful for the brave people who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country's freedom. pic.twitter.com/PF77ma8OMD— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 30, 2022
Today and every day, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country 🇺🇸 Gilbert, the surviving sibling of two military heroes, reflects on his brothers' impactful lives + their fight for our freedom. pic.twitter.com/6hjATasKnY— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 30, 2022
This #MemorialDay, take time to reflect and honor the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives in service to this country. #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/0TcurHFAOk— Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) May 30, 2022
Today and always, we remember the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country pic.twitter.com/fOcLVjPKVJ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 30, 2022
Today I remember all those who have given their lives for our country & all the families that sacrificed the ultimate price for US! #NeverForget— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) May 30, 2022
Today we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yifI86Xr80— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 30, 2022
Today, and every day, we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/rGIB1ADip9— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 30, 2022
Today and every day, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/Xh043Ekm2q— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 30, 2022
Today we honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect this country. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/0J78s09FR1— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 30, 2022
today and every day, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice ♥️#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/hKrRGN1bTd— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 30, 2022
Today and everyday, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/JE2d27nA1H— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 30, 2022
Today and every day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 30, 2022
Forever our heroes. 🇺🇸 #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/Z3XQPAIN0I
Honor the true Saints today and every day 🙏 pic.twitter.com/anfhG6g7Js— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 30, 2022
We honor and remember those men and women who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DTPMzN1nQc— New York Giants (@Giants) May 30, 2022
We remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y4Ab7swPL5— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 30, 2022
Today and every day, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice 🇺🇸 #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/zJILFajiXg— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 30, 2022
To those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, we honor and thank you.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 30, 2022
You will never be forgotten. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/HX3fiwdU5X
Today and every day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/iYJ8VlrYGk— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 30, 2022
Today and every day we honor those who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/ApPZkpf2Xj— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 30, 2022
We honor and remember those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 🇺🇸 #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/QkbWAtsQAZ— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 30, 2022
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/w5vxQU8qV8— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 30, 2022