NFL community remembers, pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

On the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that forever changed our country, NFL teams paid their respects on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 11
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Jimmy Garoppolo wins over teammates in debut with Raiders: 'He's a dog'
Orchestrating the 12th fourth-quarter comeback of his career on Sunday, Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo endeared himself to his new teammates with a gritty road win in Denver.
Damar Hamlin expected to be healthy inactive in Bills' season opener vs. Jets on 'Monday Night Football'
Damar Hamlin's inspirational return for the 2023 season will be put on hold. The Bills safety is expected to be inactive tonight as a healthy scratch versus the Jets, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
Nick Sirianni will 'definitely re-evaluate' preseason plans after Eagles' sluggish offensive start vs. Pats
After watching his offense start the season sluggish, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said following Sunday's 25-20 win over New England that he wishes he would have played Jalen Hurts and his starters during the preseason.
Nick Bosa: Brock Purdy 'shut some haters up' in 49ers' blowout of Steelers
Brock Purdy's first game back following offseason elbow surgery went about as well as the 49ers could have hoped, handing Mike Tomlin the worst home loss in his career with a 30-7 beatdown of the Steelers.
'Skunked' Giants embarrassed by 40-0 loss to Cowboys on opening night
The Giants came up small Sunday night, getting shellacked 40-0 by the Cowboys in a streaking rain at MetLife Stadium. There was no sugarcoating the loss for Big Blue coach Brian Daboll. "We just got skunked here, 40 to nothing," he said after the game.
HC Mike McCarthy on Cowboys' statement-making 40-0 win: 'We know where we want to go'
After a 40-0 shellacking of the New York Giants to open up the season, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said "We know where we want to go. I feel like we are fully capable and have an understanding of how to get there. But it's a long journey."
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill put up historic Week 1 numbers to rally Dolphins past Chargers
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins aren't going to lose many track meets. They didn't on Sunday, as Tagovailoa returned to action, Hill reaffirmed his status as one of league's most dangerous gamebreakers and the two combined for some historic numbers in Miami's 36-34 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jordan Love on leading Packers to ninth straight win over Bears: 'Obviously, that was the plan for us'
On the eve of his first game as the official QB1 of the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love visualized leaving Soldier Field victorious against the Chicago Bears. Three touchdowns, 245 yards and a sterling performance later, Love did just that.
Tom Brady honored at halftime of Patriots' loss to Eagles, will be inducted into team Hall of Fame in June 2024
The Patriots held a special ceremony honoring Tom Brady during halftime of the team's season-opening loss to the Eagles, and there wasn't an empty seat as Brady addressed the packed crowd at Gillette Stadium.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on worst home loss of his career: 'We got kicked in the teeth'
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense, which had stoked expectations after scoring on each of their preseason drives, were rag-dolled in a Week 1 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 30-7 -- the most lopsided home defeat in the Mike Tomlin era.