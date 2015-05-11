NFL community reacts to Tom Brady suspension

The ongoing "Deflategate" saga came to an end Monday when the league suspended Tom Brady four games and fined the Patriots $1 million. The team also forfeited a 2016 first rounder and 2017 fourth-round selection in the NFL Draft.
D'Qwell Jackson, who intercepted the pass that prompted Deflategate, told NFL Media's Jeff Darlington in a text message: "We've moved on. We're not thinking about it anymore."
The NFL community took to Twitter to offer their wide-ranging views.
