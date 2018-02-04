Around the NFL

NFL community reacts to Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory

Published: Feb 04, 2018 at 02:40 PM

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl LII Champions after their 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

Check out how the NFL community reacted to the Eagles winning their first Super Bowl title.

View this post on Instagram

YO, EAGLES YA DID IT !!!!!

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on

View this post on Instagram

PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ruling in Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing expected on Monday

A ruling in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing is expected to come on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday afternoon.

news

49ers, WR Deebo Samuel agree to three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million

The San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Deebo Samuel have agreed on a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million with $58.1 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

NFL community mourns passing of NBA legend Bill Russell

Universally recognized as one of the most accomplished athletes in professional sports history, NBA legend Bill Russell died Sunday. The NFL community mourned the loss of a sports icon.

news

Rams WR Van Jefferson to see specialist for knee issue

Rams WR Van Jefferson will see a specialist on Monday for a knee issue that has plagued his offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 31

Free-agent linebacker Reuben Foster has a workout scheduled with the Seahawks on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Packers' Rashan Gary taking on leadership role in Year 4: 'I'm just naturally doing what I normally do'

Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary has evolved his game every year since entering the league in 2019, and Green Bay is excited for him to add the role of mentor at the outset of his fourth season.

news

2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'

From the Dolphins to the Lions, here are 10 things we learned from "Back Together Saturday," via NFL.com's Nick Shook.

news

Aaron Donald would not have returned if Sean McVay wasn't Rams HC: 'Want to continue building my legacy with him'

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had retirement rumors follow him into the offseason, and he shared on "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday" that he wouldn't have suited up if head coach Sean McVay didn't return, as well.

news

Chiefs' Frank Clark credits diet changes, no more drinking for helping him this offseason

Frank Clark and the Chiefs restructured his contract to a two-year, $29 million deal this offseason, ensuring his return to the team. But it was predated by a heart-to-heart chat between Clark and head coach Andy Reid in which Reid "flat out" told Clark he wasn't playing at the level he needed to be.

news

Steelers announce Heath Miller, three other Pittsburgh legends as 2022 Hall of Honor class

The Steelers announced the addition of Heath Miller, Sam Davis, Ray Mathews and Myron Cope to their Hall of Honor during Pittsburgh's "Back Together Saturday" Celebration.

news

Jerry Jones on Cowboys running backs: Ezekiel Elliott's 'gotta be our feature'

Ezekiel Elliott is facing a pivotal 2022 season in Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledge the importance of Tony Pollard to their offense, but pointed out that Elliott needs to be the featured back.

news

Aaron Rodgers on his new-look WR group: 'I like the guys that we got'

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might not be as concerned about his wide receivers as many Green Bay fans seem to be.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW