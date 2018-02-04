NFL community reacts to Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl LII Champions after their 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.
God is so good!!!! World Champions!!!! So proud of this team!!!! Told y’all my boy @NFoles_9 was gonna shine tonight! Well deserved my bro! #AO1 #flyeaglesfly— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 5, 2018
So proud of my friend Doug Pederson and the performance his @Eagles showed tonight. Doug called a great game and his team was pure class. Congratulations on the Lombardi! pic.twitter.com/OOk6qL5raD— Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) February 5, 2018
Congrats to the Eagles on the Super Bowl #FlyEaglesFly— Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) February 5, 2018
Congrats to the city of Philadelphia! Also congrats to my bros still wearing that midnight green...much respect and well deserved!— Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) February 5, 2018
This is why every team needs a really good backup QB.. for times like this. It’s imperative— Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) February 5, 2018
What an incredible job by Nick Foles.. just about everyone in the world telling him he can’t do something and he does it.. cheers to you bud.— TJ Lang (@TJLang70) February 5, 2018
#daddyduty #mylilprincess #eagles #superbowlchamps 🙌🦅🙌🦅
So stoked for Nick!! What a game!— Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) February 5, 2018
Backup QB's can win superbowls!!! This shows people's expectations ain't worth a shyt! People always tryin to label somebody...— Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) February 5, 2018
🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂@JayTrain— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 5, 2018
Hold What A Min, Y’all thought I was finish! #FreeMeek, Congrats @Eagles and the whole city of Philadelphia on their 1st one in franchise history. I know the feeling first hand. S/O my dog @LG_Blount(BacktoBack chips)— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 5, 2018
Let’s goooooooo !!!! Champs !!#FlyEaglesFly— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) February 5, 2018
Congrats bro @JayTrain! Blessing 💯— Lamar Miller (@millertime_6) February 5, 2018
Congrats 2 all my boys from the eagles 🦅 !! 💯💯— Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) February 5, 2018
Shout out to the @Eagles on a phenomenal run and #SBLII win! 👏🏽— Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) February 5, 2018
@LG_Blount Trauma Man!!! #superbowl— Jody Breeze (@Blafell1) February 5, 2018
Congrats @Eagles Welcome to the club. Be safe Philly and enjoy it.— Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) February 5, 2018
So happy for all my #Philly brothers tonight! There is absolutely nothing like it…congratulations!!’— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 5, 2018
Once an Eagles, always an Eagle #SBLII #FlyEaglesFly #philly pic.twitter.com/HrtOEphwFd— Jon Dorenbos (@JonDorenbos) February 5, 2018