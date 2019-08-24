NFL community reacts to Andrew Luck's retirement

Every time i think about it, Tears start to flow 😭😭😭. No one understands you like i do. Our bond is one of a kind. I’ve decided to dedicate my season to my BEST FRIEND. I Love You 12. #Luck2Hilton pic.twitter.com/9a3JzxNum2— TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) August 26, 2019
Andrew Luck will be somebody I tell my kids about. The person & the player. Respect Andrew ✊🏾 #LTE— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) August 25, 2019
Stay up 12.. one of the best to do it.. all love from me big guy..— Donte Moncrief (@drm_12) August 25, 2019
Much love to my fellow Texas brother.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 25, 2019
Stiil remember our time together as Heisman finalists and how we laughed about almost being teammates at Stanford. The decision was only yours to make and I’m glad you have found peace in it. Respect https://t.co/4MQzsyZ9hz
Wow... always enjoyed playing against him since high school! Wish him the best. https://t.co/J3MqtXQZtN— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 25, 2019
Andrew luck I understand you 100% brotha... take your time... I wish you the best— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 25, 2019
August 25, 2019
Wow— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) August 25, 2019
Wowwww that’s when you know you’re ready to walk away. Great player tho #HappyRetirement https://t.co/0FhvT7G8LL— Carlos Dunlap (@Carlos_Dunlap) August 25, 2019
Amazing football career & person! Good luck on your next chapter in life even though you don’t need it!! #GodBless https://t.co/cJsGEsqoJQ— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 25, 2019
Let’s show respect & take our hats off for Andrew Luck. We don’t know what he’s going through. He’s confident & at peace about his decision. Congratulations on a helluva career my guy. #FlipPhone Luv!— Jamal Adams (@Prez) August 25, 2019
True warrior who played through a lot. Will be missed in the league. #competitor https://t.co/30etwiTldH— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) August 25, 2019
Taking this time sending my prayers to Andrew luck man y’all don’t know how much we put in for this sport, yes it’s draining but than we love it so much at the same time...... #LoveLuck— 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 25, 2019
“I stand in “aw” of Adam Vinatieri” ~ Andrew Luck’s retirement speech #ForTheBrand— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2019
Wow. That is all.— ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) August 25, 2019
Only QB I’ve ever hit and would get up and tell me “nice hit TJ”. Everytime! Do you know how much that irks? Lol. One of a kind.— T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) August 25, 2019
At a loss for words.— Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) August 25, 2019
We love you Andrew 🙏
Drew Brees on Andrew Luck retiring from the @NFL pic.twitter.com/8teNEwvcWE— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 25, 2019
An incredible competitor and a truly great person. I’ll miss competing against a guy who always played the game extremely hard, with an immense amount of respect. Wishing Andrew nothing but the absolute best moving forward. I know this had to be unbelievably difficult decision. pic.twitter.com/jgMHwJvPxo— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 25, 2019