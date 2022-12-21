NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Steelers legend Franco Harris

The NFL community was shocked and saddened Wednesday by the death of Hall of Fame running back and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris at the age of 72.
Below is a roundup of tributes to the NFL great from players and figures around the league:
Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Franco Harris: pic.twitter.com/5Ojd5Uatvr— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 21, 2022
We are saddened to share the news that Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris has passed away at age 72. #HOFForever More info: https://t.co/s53OU0Ryhe pic.twitter.com/insXLT37L9— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 21, 2022
Franco Harris will not only be remembered as a great player. His legacy will also be one of character and humility off of the field, as well as a dear friend of the Hall.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 21, 2022
We are honored to have the opportunity to help tell his story and keep his legacy alive forever. #HOFForever pic.twitter.com/q5cAdn1Qnw
.@ProFootballHOF QB Terry Bradshaw on @gmfb @nflnetwork on the passing of fellow @steelers legend Franco Harris: "He was just a great guy. I've known him forever. It's a sad day for sure."— Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) December 21, 2022
"This was to be the greatest moment in Franco's retirement life."— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 21, 2022
- Terry Bradshaw, on @GMFB, on Saturday's Franco Harris jersey retirement and the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception".
Words can’t begin to describe the pain I am feeling. Franco will always be a brother, mentor and my definition of greatness. He was a legend on the field and the personification of excellence off of the field– A true class act to look up to and aspire to be like. RIP #32 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/WOYU4qCZDP— Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) December 21, 2022
Woke up this morning to the devastating news that my friend Franco Harris passed away during the night. One of the kindest, gentlest men I have ever known. He was a great person & great teammate. Hall of Fame player but so much more than that. A tremendous role model for me! pic.twitter.com/OswJ82x7I1— Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 21, 2022
We have lost an Icon in Franco Harris. He embodied Pgh in his Grace, Humility, & Sense of Pride. He was a Champion on the Field & Ambassador off it. Thank you Franco for setting the standard that we all strive to achieve as a Professional & as a Person. RIP & condolences to Dana. pic.twitter.com/3GtCgOpeOW— Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) December 21, 2022
To the man who announced me as a Pittsburgh Steeler, May you Rest in Peace. Very thankful for our friendship and you always being there for me when I needed it. Penn State and Steeler Legend forever. May your legacy live on forever. RIP 32.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/95ajLaiD7M— Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) December 21, 2022
As I prepare to head to PITT for Christmas Eve game celebrating the anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception” I am saddened to hear of the passing of @francoharrishof - I had gotten 2 know him over the years at HOF events, 1 of the nicest, most genuine ppl u will ever meet! RIP— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 21, 2022
I’m shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Franco Harris.— Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) December 21, 2022
Praying for Franco and his loved ones🖤
Franco Harris was the best of the best on and off the field. He was so kind and helped so many people. It was an honor to know him. He will be missed #RIPFranco— Jed York (@JedYork) December 21, 2022
i met Franco Harris. it was at a very young age in my football career. he said to me i have what it takes to be a great football player. im just grateful he took the time to say something to encourage me to become a better person + player. Thank you 🐐.— Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) December 21, 2022
rest in paradise. #32 pic.twitter.com/VIeZRQVYvs
Franco Harris represented the best of players and the best of our union: a quiet, steadfast and confident leader who embodied class + everything right about union values. Franco also won the Alan Page Community Award in 1982.— NFLPA (@NFLPA) December 21, 2022
He will be greatly missed. #RIPFranco pic.twitter.com/h7ByJhvOIq
One of the kindest people I’ve ever met. He was so much apart of the NFL my generation grew up watching, a true legend. When I had the opportunity to meet Franco what always stood our was how good he was to everyone. God Bless and Rest in Peace Franco. https://t.co/zt3SMcoLQS— John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) December 21, 2022
💔💔🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/OLwAY646Zm— Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) December 21, 2022
Just devastated hearing of the passing of Franco Harris. A legend, icon, and as genuine a man as they come. Praying for his family. We lost a great one today.— Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) December 21, 2022
An immaculate catch, and a lifetime of kindness 🖤💛— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 21, 2022
Rest in peace Franco Harris. pic.twitter.com/JNv3Vfq9aJ